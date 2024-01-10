en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Red Sea Attacks Trigger Global Supply Chain Disruptions

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Red Sea Attacks Trigger Global Supply Chain Disruptions

As the world continues to grapple with the fallout of Iran-backed Houthi rebels’ attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, the global supply chain finds itself severely disrupted. Major shipping companies are rerouting around Africa to avoid potential risks, a development that has triggered longer transit times and skyrocketing freight costs. The domino effect of this change is felt across a diverse range of products, from spring clothing and footwear to home goods, electronics, patio furniture, and pool supplies.

Retailers Raise the Alarm

International retailers are feeling the pinch. British company Next and Swedish furniture titan IKEA have both issued warnings regarding stock delays tied to protracted ocean voyages. The shift in shipping routes not only means delivery delays but also heftier transportation costs.

Ocean carriers are mulling over or rolling out General Rate Increases (GRIs), Peak Season Surcharges (PSSs), and other contingency or emergency surcharges in response. Honour Lane Shipping (HLS) has hinted that transpacific freight rates could hit levels unseen since early 2022. MSC, the world’s foremost ocean carrier, has declared significant rate hikes for its shipping routes to the United States.

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission Steps In

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission, in light of these upheavals, has waived the 30-day notice requirement for surcharges or GRIs concerning shipments rerouted around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. According to analysts from Kuehne Nagel, roughly 419 vessels, representing a capacity of 5.65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) with a total estimated value of $282.5 billion, are being rerouted.

Egypt’s Suez Canal Takes a Hit

Meanwhile, the Suez Canal, managed by Egypt, has registered a 61% drop in vessel volume since the Houthi attacks. This development has caused significant revenue losses for Egypt, an economy already wrestling with a struggling tourism sector and high inflation rates. The recent large-scale attack by the Houthis is likely to cement the diversion route around the Horn of Africa as a more lasting measure, as carriers consider the Red Sea passage too perilous.

Logistics companies and retailers are adjusting to these changes with a variety of mitigation strategies, all aimed at maintaining supply chain reliability and efficiency. However, the broader implications of these disruptions on global commerce and the world economy remain to be seen.

0
Business Egypt Transportation
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
US Import Ban on Apple Watches: A Challenge for Apple, An Opportunity for Competitors
The U.S. trade landscape was recently jolted by a sweeping import ban on certain Apple Watch models, instigated by a patent dispute with medical device manufacturer Masimo. The affected models, Series 9 and Ultra 2, known for their SpO2 sensors, account for a significant portion of Apple’s global Watch shipments, making the U.S. market a
US Import Ban on Apple Watches: A Challenge for Apple, An Opportunity for Competitors
US Financial Markets Experience Positive Shift: Tech Stocks Lead the Way
10 mins ago
US Financial Markets Experience Positive Shift: Tech Stocks Lead the Way
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: CEO Acknowledges Mistake After Mid-Flight Incident
14 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: CEO Acknowledges Mistake After Mid-Flight Incident
AARP Survey: 62% of Older Adults Have Not Sought Professional Help for Retirement Planning
2 mins ago
AARP Survey: 62% of Older Adults Have Not Sought Professional Help for Retirement Planning
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
8 mins ago
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Decrease in Throughput, Plans for Future Sustainability
9 mins ago
Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Decrease in Throughput, Plans for Future Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
58 seconds
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
2 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
2 mins
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
2 mins
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
3 mins
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
3 mins
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
3 mins
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
4 mins
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
5 mins
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
17 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app