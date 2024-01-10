Red Sea Attacks Trigger Global Supply Chain Disruptions

As the world continues to grapple with the fallout of Iran-backed Houthi rebels’ attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, the global supply chain finds itself severely disrupted. Major shipping companies are rerouting around Africa to avoid potential risks, a development that has triggered longer transit times and skyrocketing freight costs. The domino effect of this change is felt across a diverse range of products, from spring clothing and footwear to home goods, electronics, patio furniture, and pool supplies.

Retailers Raise the Alarm

International retailers are feeling the pinch. British company Next and Swedish furniture titan IKEA have both issued warnings regarding stock delays tied to protracted ocean voyages. The shift in shipping routes not only means delivery delays but also heftier transportation costs.

Ocean carriers are mulling over or rolling out General Rate Increases (GRIs), Peak Season Surcharges (PSSs), and other contingency or emergency surcharges in response. Honour Lane Shipping (HLS) has hinted that transpacific freight rates could hit levels unseen since early 2022. MSC, the world’s foremost ocean carrier, has declared significant rate hikes for its shipping routes to the United States.

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission Steps In

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission, in light of these upheavals, has waived the 30-day notice requirement for surcharges or GRIs concerning shipments rerouted around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. According to analysts from Kuehne Nagel, roughly 419 vessels, representing a capacity of 5.65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) with a total estimated value of $282.5 billion, are being rerouted.

Egypt’s Suez Canal Takes a Hit

Meanwhile, the Suez Canal, managed by Egypt, has registered a 61% drop in vessel volume since the Houthi attacks. This development has caused significant revenue losses for Egypt, an economy already wrestling with a struggling tourism sector and high inflation rates. The recent large-scale attack by the Houthis is likely to cement the diversion route around the Horn of Africa as a more lasting measure, as carriers consider the Red Sea passage too perilous.

Logistics companies and retailers are adjusting to these changes with a variety of mitigation strategies, all aimed at maintaining supply chain reliability and efficiency. However, the broader implications of these disruptions on global commerce and the world economy remain to be seen.