Record-Setting Discount on Rad Power's RadRover 6 Plus E-bikes

Today, Rad Power Bikes announced a limited-time offer on their popular RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-bikes, slashing the price by $900 to a record low of $1,199, including free shipping. This exceptional discount marks a 43% reduction from the usual price of $2,099, a deal that outpaces the sporadic discounts seen throughout 2023 that previously brought the price down to $1,399 and occasionally, $1,299.

Unprecedented Discount on High-Performing E-bike Models

Notably, this significant discount is not limited to a single model but extends to both the High-Step and Step-Thru versions of the RadRover 6 Plus. Both models are renowned for their perfect blend of durability and agility, a combination that has made them a popular choice among e-bike enthusiasts and casual users alike.

Feature-Rich E-bike at an Unbeatable Price

The RadRover 6 Plus is equipped with a robust 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a 672Wh semi-integrated battery. The design allows for speeds of up to 20 MPH and provides a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. The e-bike also features a 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, a digital display for real-time rider information, and 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires that are well-suited for off-road conditions. The ergonomically designed frame further enhances comfort and handling, making it a versatile choice for a variety of terrains and usage scenarios.

Offer Ends Tonight

This unbeatable offer on the RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-bikes ends tonight at 11:59 PM PST, marking a unique opportunity for customers to own a high-performing e-bike at a fraction of its original cost.