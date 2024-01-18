Rebirth of Satitoa Slipway: New Horizons at Henry Silva Shipyard

Under fresh management, the Satitoa slipway in Aleipata, Samoa has reopened its doors as the Henry Silva Shipyard, sparking new employment prospects for the local populace. In a region where opportunities can be scarce, this development brings a beacon of hope.

A New Chapter for Satitoa

Underscoring this resurgence is the inspiring story of 72-year-old Pale Pepa. A resident of Satitoa, Pepa has been hired as a security guard at the newly minted shipyard. His sentiments about the change in management echo throughout the community. He notes that previous operators maintained a detachment from the village, rarely involving locals in the slipway's activities. The tide has turned with the arrival of the Henry Silva Shipyard, ushering in an era of inclusion and communal participation.

Community Engagement and Economic Progress

The reopening was met with widespread positivity from the community. There's a palpable sense of engagement and ownership in the shipyard's operations among the villagers. In an area that has long yearned for sustainable employment, the shipyard offers not just jobs, but a sense of purpose and the prospect of economic stability.

Dedication and Investment

Salā Leslie Silva, the owner and director of the Henry Silva Shipyard, dedicated the reopening to his late father, Lauano Henry Silva. The elder Silva was the visionary behind the original slipway in Samoa, and his son's tribute testifies to a legacy of resilience and entrepreneurship. The company has invested over half a million tala in improvements, underlining its commitment to the region. Endowed with a long-term lease from the government, the shipyard is poised for a bright future. Equipped to service vessels weighing up to 1,000 tonnes, it stands as a testament to innovation and progress.

In his remarks, Salā expressed gratitude for the support of the government, his family, and his employees. His father's legacy, the community's newfound optimism, and the government's backing have combined to create a potent symbol of revitalization for Satitoa and Samoa at large.