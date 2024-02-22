Rebecca Billups Takes the Helm as National Director of Sales at WaterWalk, Eyeing Strategic Growth in Extended-Stay Industry

Imagine stepping into a world where the comfort of home blends seamlessly with the luxury of upscale hotel amenities. This vision, a reality crafted by WaterWalk, is set to reach new heights with the recent appointment of Rebecca Billups as the national director of sales for STAY. With over two and a half decades of experience under her belt, Billups is poised to steer the brand into a future rich with growth and innovation.

Advertisment

The Journey to Leadership

Billups's journey in the extended-stay sector is both extensive and impressive. Having previously worked under the tutelage of WaterWalk's late founder, Jack DeBoer, she brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the industry's nuances. Her resume boasts leadership roles at iconic extended-stay brands such as Candlewood Suites and the management of the original Residence Inn location, highlighting her pivotal role in shaping the extended-stay landscape. In her new position, Billups is tasked with the significant roles of soliciting qualified national accounts and forging meaningful partnerships across the WaterWalk portfolio.

Strategic Vision

Advertisment

Billups's appointment comes at a time when WaterWalk is on a robust expansion trajectory, having opened six new properties across the United States in the past year. Her goal is to not only maintain this momentum but to amplify it. By representing WaterWalk at key industry events and leveraging her extensive network, Billups aims to position the brand as the go-to choice for extended-stay lodging. The unique WaterWalk model, which marries the convenience of fully furnished and ready-to-furnish suites with the appeal of hotel-like services, stands as a testament to the brand's innovative approach to hospitality.

A Legacy of Learning

Reflecting on her career, Billups credits Jack DeBoer with imparting lessons that have been instrumental in her professional development. "Jack taught me the importance of vision, perseverance, and the power of relationships," she shares. This philosophy, coupled with her gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to WaterWalk's growth, fuels her drive to lead the brand towards uncharted territories of success. As she steps into her new role, Billups's expertise and dedication are set to be key catalysts in WaterWalk's journey to redefine the extended-stay industry.

As we look to the future, the appointment of Rebecca Billups as the national director of sales for WaterWalk's STAY division heralds a new chapter of strategic growth and innovation. With a proven leader at the helm, the brand is well-positioned to elevate the extended-stay experience, offering both guests and owners a unique blend of home-like comfort and upscale amenities. Billups's journey, marked by resilience and a commitment to excellence, serves as an inspiring blueprint for navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of hospitality.