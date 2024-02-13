RealPage Named One of America's Best Employers in 2024

In a testament to its exceptional work culture and operational brilliance, RealPage, a leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry, has been named one of America's Best Employers in 2024 by Forbes and Statista Inc.

A Prestigious Recognition

The prestigious recognition comes after an independent survey of over 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. The survey, conducted by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, evaluated the employers based on recommendations from both employees and the public.

A Culture of Excellence

Dana Jones, CEO of RealPage, expressed immense pride in the company's culture and reputation. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and transparency in the real estate industry," she said. RealPage solutions are designed to provide operational excellence, transparency into asset performance, enhanced experiences, and improved efficiencies for leading property owners, operators, and investors.

AI-Enabled Innovation

RealPage's AI-enabled software platforms have been transforming the real estate industry, making it more efficient and transparent. The company's solutions are built to streamline operations, improve asset performance, and enhance resident experiences. In addition to being recognized as one of America's Best Employers, RealPage has also been recognized as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

In conclusion, RealPage's recognition as one of America's Best Employers in 2024 is a testament to its commitment to operational excellence, transparency, and innovation. The company's AI-enabled software platforms are transforming the real estate industry, making it more efficient and transparent. With a culture of excellence and a focus on providing the best possible solutions for its clients, RealPage is poised for continued success in the future.