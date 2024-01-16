Realcomp MLS Partners with CubiCasa to Enhance Property Data

Michigan's multiple listing service, Realcomp MLS, has inked a partnership with CubiCasa, a Finland-based digital floor plan tech company. This collaboration will offer Realcomp subscribers free access to CubiCasa's services, including complimentary customizable floor plans for properties up to 5,000 square feet. The floor plans will detail room dimensions and the total square footage of the property, thus enhancing property data for home shoppers in Michigan.

Providing Access to Advanced Technology

CubiCasa's innovative technology will allow Realcomp subscribers to create 2D and 3D floor plans by scanning the properties using a smartphone. The app aligns with the American National Standards Institute standards and requires no prior training, making it user-friendly for agents and brokers.

Additional Features and Discounts

Realcomp subscribers will not only have free access to basic floor plan services but also enjoy a 20% discount on additional features. These include fixed furniture rendering, Appraisal GLA, rush orders, and video renders for larger homes. The combination of these services is set to revolutionize the property listings by providing detailed property data.

Expanding Property Data Across Michigan

The new partnership is geared towards addressing the rising demand for floor plans in property listings. According to Jeff Allen, CubiCasa's president, this agreement will vastly expand the property data available to Michigan home shoppers. Additionally, Realcomp subscribers will gain access to CubiCasa's directory of real estate photographers, further enhancing the quality of property listings.