Business

Real Estate’s Digital Transformation: Insights from RealScout Co-founder

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Real Estate’s Digital Transformation: Insights from RealScout Co-founder

As the calendar flips to 2024, the real estate industry is on the precipice of a seismic transformation. The convergence of technology and real estate has been a growing trend, but the upcoming Inman Connect New York event underscores the urgency of this evolution. From agents to brokers, all industry professionals are grappling with the impact of technological advancements on their business practices and the overall market dynamics.

The Voices of Real Estate Professionals

Brandon Doyle, an Inman contributor, has been at the forefront of this conversation. He recently interviewed 100 real estate professionals, unearthing a wealth of insights. One voice that stood out was that of Andrew Flachner, co-founder of RealScout.

Flachner’s journey into real estate was fueled by a passion kindled at a young age. Getting his license at 18, he experienced skepticism due to his youth, but overcame it through humility, perseverance, and smart partnerships with experienced brokers.

Creating RealScout: A Solution to a Market Disconnect

As he navigated his career, Flachner identified a significant problem: a disconnect in how agents and clients searched for homes. This led him to co-found RealScout, a platform offering a neutral search experience that stands apart from IDX websites. RealScout is laser-focused on a consumer-centric approach, a philosophy that is reshaping the way the real estate industry operates.

Under Flachner’s leadership, RealScout is not resting on its laurels. It is expanding its features to engage not only buyers but also sellers, fostering an open tech ecosystem for the real estate market. Recognized by Forbes 30 under 30, Flachner remains grounded and is committed to creating value for the industry.

Embracing Technology: Enhancing the Human Touch

Flachner believes that the key to navigating the changes in the real estate industry lies in the balance between technology and the human touch. He sees technology not as a replacement, but as a tool to enhance personal connections in the industry.

He encourages agents to embrace technology to augment the human element in real estate and to focus on nurturing leads to improve conversion rates, instead of simply increasing the number of leads. This strategy, he suggests, will lead to more meaningful relationships with clients and ultimately, to a more successful real estate business.

As the real estate industry continues to evolve, professionals like Flachner who strike a balance between the human touch and technological advancements will be the ones shaping the future of this transformative landscape.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

