Real Estate Visionary Steve Harney Passes Away at 68, Leaving Legacy in Industry

Steve Harney, the influential founder of Keeping Current Matters and a cornerstone in the real estate sector for over 40 years, died unexpectedly on March 4, at the age of 68. Harney's pioneering approach transformed how agents engage with market data, making a lasting impact on the industry.

Trailblazer in Real Estate

Beginning his career in 1983 in Suffolk County, New York, Harney quickly rose to prominence as a top-producing agent. In 1991, he managed Prudential Long Island Realty's largest office, significantly influencing agent training across the East Coast.

Harney's entrepreneurial spirit led him to found National Homefinders in 1995, a brokerage that he expanded to 500 agents through insightful market analysis, before selling in 2005. His next venture, Keeping Current Matters, was established in 2007 with the goal of preparing agents for the impending financial crisis, by providing crucial market insights.

Legacy of Education and Philanthropy

Even after selling Keeping Current Matters to his family in 2016, Harney remained deeply involved, continuing his mission to educate real estate professionals. Renowned for his ability to simplify complex market dynamics, Harney was a sought-after speaker, and his insights were featured in major news outlets.

Beyond his professional achievements, Harney was dedicated to philanthropy, notably supporting Habitat for Humanity and volunteering with the American Red Cross post-Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. His commitment to using real estate as a means to improve lives underscores his lasting influence on the industry.

A Guiding Light for Future Generations

Steve Harney's passing is deeply felt across the real estate community, yet his vision endures through Keeping Current Matters. His belief in the power of homeownership and his dedication to educating agents have left an indelible mark.

As the industry continues to evolve, Harney's principles and passion for real estate will remain a guiding light for professionals, ensuring his impact will be felt for generations to come.