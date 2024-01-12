Real Estate Bodies Update ESG Metrics Following FCA’s Sustainability Disclosure Plans

In a move to foster transparency and consistency in the real estate sector, a consortium of industry associations, including AREF, British Property Federation, and INREV, among others, have submitted updated recommendations for creating environmental and social metrics. This initiative, spearheaded on January 11, 2024, is in response to the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) plans for a Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime.

Aligning with Regulatory Developments

The updated proposals were presented to the FCA, International Sustainability Standards Board, and the UK Transition Plan Taskforce. Their aim is to inform policymakers in the process of developing reporting standards. The move is in tandem with the FCA’s announcement in November about the SDR, which includes product labels and the establishment of social metrics.

Preventing Greenwashing and Promoting Credibility

The industry bodies are in full support of these measures and are keen on harmonizing disclosure instruments. They believe that consistent ESG reporting metrics are crucial to the credibility of the industry. Moreover, they are integral to preventing greenwashing, a practice that can undermine the real estate sector’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Collaborative Efforts for Global Adoption

The collaboration across the sector aims to develop quantifiable standards for compliance with ESG disclosure regulations. Additionally, it seeks to promote the adoption of these metrics globally, thus enhancing consistency, clarity, and transparency in the market for sustainable investment products. The initiative, led by Melville Rodrigues, received positive feedback and highlights the benefits of collaborative efforts within the real estate industry.