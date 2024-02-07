Reach and Amazon Partner to Navigate the Post-Cookie Era

In a remarkable development amid the digital advertising industry's shift from third-party cookie usage, Reach, the UK's largest publisher, has formed a strategic partnership with global e-commerce giant Amazon. This collaboration is in response to major web browsers, including Google Chrome and Apple's Safari, phasing out third-party cookies, with Google planning to eliminate them entirely by year's end.

Adapting to a Cookie-less Era

Third-party cookies have been a cornerstone for gathering user information, facilitating targeted advertising, a vital channel for advertisers to connect with potential customers. However, the impending elimination of these cookies has necessitated the search for alternative solutions to maintain ad targeting capabilities. Enter the partnership between Reach and Amazon, a collaboration poised to leverage 'contextual' first-party data.

Leveraging First-Party Data with Mantis

The partnership's focal point is the utilization of Mantis, a tool initially developed by Reach for brand safety. Mantis ensures ads do not appear beside harmful content, thereby maintaining a brand's reputation. However, in light of recent developments, Mantis has been adapted to strategically place ads, aligning them with user-preferred content. The first-party data in question includes user preferences on articles, providing a trove of information for advertisers to refine their strategies.

The Challenges Ahead

The move away from third-party cookies presents daunting challenges for advertisers. The primary concern is the loss of the ability to identify most internet users, potentially reducing the value of advertising offers and leading to a significant drop in ad revenue. This change has already had a profound impact on the industry, with Reach announcing 450 job cuts in the previous year. To mitigate against these concerns, Reach has started exploring methods to collect more first-party data from its readers, marking a crucial turning point in the industry.