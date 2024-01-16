RD1 Spirits to Construct $4.8 Million Distillery in Lexington, Fusing Bourbon Heritage and Innovation

In a fusion of tradition and innovation, Kentucky Straight Bourbon brand, RD1 Spirits, has unveiled plans for a $4.8 million distillery, RD1 Distillery at The Commons, in Lexington, Kentucky. The distillery, set to be the centerpiece of Lexington's newest entertainment district, The Commons, encapsulates an homage to the city's bourbon heritage since 1865 while simultaneously serving as a beacon for modern advancements in bourbon wood finishing.

Advertisment

Expanding Bourbon Legacy

The new RD1 Distillery, set to open doors in August 2024, will be more than double the size of RD1's current Tasting Room & Gift Shop. Offering a spectrum of guest experiences, the facility will feature tours, private tasting rooms, a VIP speakeasy, a craft cocktail bar, and event spaces. At its heart, an 800-gallon pot still will operate alongside a 175-gallon pot for research and development, further cementing RD1's commitment to integrating innovation with legacy.

Bourbon Innovation and Economic Boost

Advertisment

Expected to create 11 full-time jobs, the distillery is not just a stride in bourbon innovation but also a promising economic uplift. It will produce one barrel per week specifically for research and development purposes, while the production of its signature bourbon will continue at Western Kentucky Distilling. This venture has garnered $521,000 in incentives from the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority, underscoring its significant potential.

RD1 Spirits – Celebrating Lexington's Distilling Heritage

Founded in 2020, RD1 Spirits aims to celebrate the legacy of Lexington's first bourbon entrepreneurs. Despite its relatively recent inception, the brand has witnessed rapid growth, with an ambitious blueprint to expand distribution to 25 states by the end of 2024. The upcoming RD1 Distillery at The Commons is an emblem of that growth, a tribute to bourbon heritage, and a testament to the brand's forward-looking vision.