RBmedia Hits Milestone with Over 70,000 Audiobook Titles in 2023

In an era where digital content consumption is soaring, RBmedia, the world’s largest audiobook publisher, has reported another year of significant growth. The company has achieved a noteworthy milestone in the industry by expanding its audiobook catalog to more than 70,000 titles in 2023. This success is the result of strategic partnerships and a focus on publishing a record number of titles, including many New York Times bestsellers and award-winning works.

A New Chapter in Audiobook Publishing

RBmedia’s growth is not just in numbers. The company’s production across its 12 publishing brands has maintained a strong presence on bestseller lists and garnered recognition from prestigious industry awards. The company’s strategy of producing more titles than ever before has been a key factor in their success. Their catalog now includes a diverse range of top-selling audiobooks and forthcoming works from international authors like Paullina Simons.

Acquisition and Continued Growth

In 2023, RBmedia was acquired by Francisco Partners and H.I.G. Capital, who have expressed a commitment to the company’s continued growth. This acquisition promises an expansion of RBmedia’s comprehensive audiobook catalog and distribution network, which reaches millions of listeners globally.

International Success

RBmedia’s international brands have also seen remarkable growth, contributing significantly to the company’s overall success. The record-breaking growth of the international brands in 2023 signifies RBmedia’s robust position in the global audiobook market. This success story is a testament to RBmedia’s innovative approach to publishing and its ability to meet the global demand for diverse, high-quality audiobooks.