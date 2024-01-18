en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBmedia Hits Milestone with Over 70,000 Audiobook Titles in 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
RBmedia Hits Milestone with Over 70,000 Audiobook Titles in 2023

In an era where digital content consumption is soaring, RBmedia, the world’s largest audiobook publisher, has reported another year of significant growth. The company has achieved a noteworthy milestone in the industry by expanding its audiobook catalog to more than 70,000 titles in 2023. This success is the result of strategic partnerships and a focus on publishing a record number of titles, including many New York Times bestsellers and award-winning works.

A New Chapter in Audiobook Publishing

RBmedia’s growth is not just in numbers. The company’s production across its 12 publishing brands has maintained a strong presence on bestseller lists and garnered recognition from prestigious industry awards. The company’s strategy of producing more titles than ever before has been a key factor in their success. Their catalog now includes a diverse range of top-selling audiobooks and forthcoming works from international authors like Paullina Simons.

Acquisition and Continued Growth

In 2023, RBmedia was acquired by Francisco Partners and H.I.G. Capital, who have expressed a commitment to the company’s continued growth. This acquisition promises an expansion of RBmedia’s comprehensive audiobook catalog and distribution network, which reaches millions of listeners globally.

International Success

RBmedia’s international brands have also seen remarkable growth, contributing significantly to the company’s overall success. The record-breaking growth of the international brands in 2023 signifies RBmedia’s robust position in the global audiobook market. This success story is a testament to RBmedia’s innovative approach to publishing and its ability to meet the global demand for diverse, high-quality audiobooks.

0
Business International Affairs
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Ryanair CEO Criticizes UK Politicians Over Transport Sector Mishandling
In an interview with City A.M., Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, lambasted UK politicians for their handling of the transport sector. The outspoken executive pointed out the recent air traffic control outage at the National Air Traffic Service (NATs), significant planning hurdles, and inflation-induced cost pressures as issues that are negatively impacting the sector.
Ryanair CEO Criticizes UK Politicians Over Transport Sector Mishandling
Transgene Appoints Industry Veteran James Wentworth as Chief Business Officer
3 mins ago
Transgene Appoints Industry Veteran James Wentworth as Chief Business Officer
Exploring New Tempur Sealy International Inc. Options with September Expiration
4 mins ago
Exploring New Tempur Sealy International Inc. Options with September Expiration
HOODZ of Central Iowa: A New Chapter Under the Pollocks' Ownership
3 mins ago
HOODZ of Central Iowa: A New Chapter Under the Pollocks' Ownership
Moneycontrol Surpasses Rivals, Becomes India's Leading Digital Business News Platform
3 mins ago
Moneycontrol Surpasses Rivals, Becomes India's Leading Digital Business News Platform
Odisha Cabinet Approves JSW Group's Electric Vehicle Projects: A Boost for State's Industrial Growth
3 mins ago
Odisha Cabinet Approves JSW Group's Electric Vehicle Projects: A Boost for State's Industrial Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan and Iran Move Towards De-Escalation Following Missile Exchanges
51 seconds
Pakistan and Iran Move Towards De-Escalation Following Missile Exchanges
Political Dynamics in Georgia: Trump's Influence, Election Security, and Voting Rights
2 mins
Political Dynamics in Georgia: Trump's Influence, Election Security, and Voting Rights
Upcoming Webinar to Discuss Ketamine's Role in Treating Mood Disorders and Pain
2 mins
Upcoming Webinar to Discuss Ketamine's Role in Treating Mood Disorders and Pain
Russian Lawmaker Calls for Ban on 'Nontraditional' Emojis
4 mins
Russian Lawmaker Calls for Ban on 'Nontraditional' Emojis
Transgene Appoints Industry Veteran James Wentworth as Chief Business Officer
4 mins
Transgene Appoints Industry Veteran James Wentworth as Chief Business Officer
Specialized Plumbing and Mario Guzman, RBC Wealth Management Secure Wins in Local Sports Matches
4 mins
Specialized Plumbing and Mario Guzman, RBC Wealth Management Secure Wins in Local Sports Matches
Ireland's News Roundup: Storm Isha, Supreme Court Ruling, and Grave Suspicions
4 mins
Ireland's News Roundup: Storm Isha, Supreme Court Ruling, and Grave Suspicions
Security Intensifies at Jamia University Amidst Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration
4 mins
Security Intensifies at Jamia University Amidst Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration
Michigan State Triumphs in Game Honoring Maryland Coach Lefty Driesell
4 mins
Michigan State Triumphs in Game Honoring Maryland Coach Lefty Driesell
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
3 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
5 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
5 hours
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
5 hours
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
5 hours
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
Los Angeles Grapples with Stray Cat Crisis Amid Avian Flu Concerns
5 hours
Los Angeles Grapples with Stray Cat Crisis Amid Avian Flu Concerns
Global Orthopedic Implants Market to Surge Amid Aging Population and Tech Innovations
5 hours
Global Orthopedic Implants Market to Surge Amid Aging Population and Tech Innovations
Russia Mulls Over 'Scoundrel Law' Amid Putin's Presidential Bid
5 hours
Russia Mulls Over 'Scoundrel Law' Amid Putin's Presidential Bid

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app