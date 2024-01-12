RBC Royal Bank Complies with Central Bank’s Directive: Stops ACH Charges

In a significant development, RBC Royal Bank has agreed to discontinue levying charges on customers for transactions executed via the automated clearing house (ACH), following fruitful discussions with the Central Bank of Barbados, the regulatory authority overseeing the banking sector in the country. This decision aligns with the Central Bank’s directive that discourages the imposition of fees for ACH transactions, including those conducted through the real-time payments (RTP) system.

Refunds for Customers

Moreover, the RBC Royal Bank has committed to issuing refunds to its customers for any charges they have incurred since January 2, 2024, the day the Central Bank’s directive came into effect. The bank anticipates that the refunds will be credited back to the customers’ accounts by January 19.

Central Bank’s Reaction

Alwyn Jordan, the Acting Governor of the Central Bank, lauded the RBC Royal Bank’s cooperation in adhering to the directive. He recognized that the bank needed time to adjust their system to eliminate the fees. He further conveyed that the Central Bank plans to engage with stakeholders regarding the broader issue of bank fees and charges. The Central Bank appreciates the public’s patience during the resolution of this matter and values its collaborative relationship with financial institutions.

Supporting Greater Financial Inclusion

This development is a significant stride towards promoting greater financial inclusion and accessibility for all Barbadians. The RBC Royal Bank’s decision to scrap online fees and provide reimbursements underscores its allegiance to supporting the Central Bank’s initiatives. It ensures that customers can access their funds without any unnecessary financial hurdles, paving the way for a more inclusive banking sector in Barbados.