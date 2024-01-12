en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

RBC Royal Bank Complies with Central Bank’s Directive: Stops ACH Charges

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
RBC Royal Bank Complies with Central Bank’s Directive: Stops ACH Charges

In a significant development, RBC Royal Bank has agreed to discontinue levying charges on customers for transactions executed via the automated clearing house (ACH), following fruitful discussions with the Central Bank of Barbados, the regulatory authority overseeing the banking sector in the country. This decision aligns with the Central Bank’s directive that discourages the imposition of fees for ACH transactions, including those conducted through the real-time payments (RTP) system.

Refunds for Customers

Moreover, the RBC Royal Bank has committed to issuing refunds to its customers for any charges they have incurred since January 2, 2024, the day the Central Bank’s directive came into effect. The bank anticipates that the refunds will be credited back to the customers’ accounts by January 19.

Central Bank’s Reaction

Alwyn Jordan, the Acting Governor of the Central Bank, lauded the RBC Royal Bank’s cooperation in adhering to the directive. He recognized that the bank needed time to adjust their system to eliminate the fees. He further conveyed that the Central Bank plans to engage with stakeholders regarding the broader issue of bank fees and charges. The Central Bank appreciates the public’s patience during the resolution of this matter and values its collaborative relationship with financial institutions.

Supporting Greater Financial Inclusion

This development is a significant stride towards promoting greater financial inclusion and accessibility for all Barbadians. The RBC Royal Bank’s decision to scrap online fees and provide reimbursements underscores its allegiance to supporting the Central Bank’s initiatives. It ensures that customers can access their funds without any unnecessary financial hurdles, paving the way for a more inclusive banking sector in Barbados.

0
Barbados Business
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
6 mins ago
New Pump Installation Underway at Hampton Pumping Station in Barbados
In an effort to restore full operational capacity at the Hampton Pumping Station in St Philip, Barbados, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has successfully removed a damaged pump. This significant milestone paves the way for the installation of a new pump, which is anticipated to boost the station’s production capacity currently at 75%, as reported
New Pump Installation Underway at Hampton Pumping Station in Barbados
Barbados Eases License Renewal Process for Senior Drivers with New Regulations
11 hours ago
Barbados Eases License Renewal Process for Senior Drivers with New Regulations
St Michael Residents Remanded to Prison: Charged with Murder and Property Destruction
15 hours ago
St Michael Residents Remanded to Prison: Charged with Murder and Property Destruction
Emergency Valve Repairs Disturb Water Supply in Maxwell, Barbados
5 hours ago
Emergency Valve Repairs Disturb Water Supply in Maxwell, Barbados
Barbados PM Amplifies Commitment to Children's Learning with Hearing Project Expansion
10 hours ago
Barbados PM Amplifies Commitment to Children's Learning with Hearing Project Expansion
Murder and Arson Charges: Young Barbadians Await Trial in Dodds Prison
11 hours ago
Murder and Arson Charges: Young Barbadians Await Trial in Dodds Prison
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize
2 mins
New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation
5 mins
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
7 mins
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
8 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
8 mins
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
11 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
11 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
12 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
12 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
18 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app