Rare 1966 Chevelle Barn Find Up for Sale: A Blast from the Past

A 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, a rare barn find in its original state, is now up for sale. This second-generation model, a part of the successful General Motors A-Body platform, has been discovered in a barn, patiently waiting for a new lease on life.

Advertisment

The Allure of the Barn Find

Who: The current owner of the 1966 Chevelle, who wishes to remain anonymous, discovered the car in a barn.

What: An 'all-original' 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, in need of a full restoration.

Advertisment

When: The car is now available for purchase, as of February 10, 2024.

Where: The sale will be facilitated by Mecum Auctions, with the option for online bidding.

For classic car enthusiasts, the term 'barn find' evokes images of hidden gems, untouched and preserved by time. Such is the case with this 1966 Chevelle, which has spent years tucked away in a barn, waiting to be rediscovered.

Advertisment

A Hidden Treasure in Need of Restoration

The 1966 Chevelle barn find is in good condition, with all original parts and no rust issues. The body is straight and still wears its original paint, a testament to the care it received during its years in storage.

A Blast from the Past

The 1966 Chevelle is a reminder of a bygone era, when American muscle cars ruled the roads. The car's design, with its long hood and short deck, is emblematic of the style of the time.Despite its age, the Chevelle remains a popular choice among car collectors. The highest recorded sale for a Chevelle was $572,000 for a 1970 Chevelle SS-454 LS6 Convertible, while the lowest recorded sale was $5,600 for a 1965 Chevelle 300 Deluxe 2 Door Post. The average sale price of a Chevelle is $69,671.