RapidFire Safety & Security Acquires Troy Alarm, Expands Southern California Presence

RapidFire Safety & Security, a leading multi-regional buy & build company, has recently announced its acquisition of Troy Alarm, a reputable fire alarm and security services provider based in Riverside, Calif. This strategic move marks the 10th acquisition for RapidFire since its inception in 2022, highlighting the company's ambitious expansion efforts and its commitment to enhancing safety and security services across Southern California.

Strategic Expansion and Service Enhancement

Founded in 1989, Troy Alarm has grown into a full-service security integrator renowned for its exceptional customer service and strong relationships within the local market. With a comprehensive suite of services including fire and intrusion alarm systems, access control, video surveillance, UL fire alarm certifications, and central station monitoring, Troy Alarm has established itself as a trusted provider for commercial, industrial, educational, and government markets throughout Greater Southern California's Inland Empire. Greg Hillman, president of Troy Alarm, expressed his decision to sell was driven by the desire for growth beyond what current resources allowed. The partnership with RapidFire promises to propel the company towards realizing its full potential.

Commitment to Community and Excellence

The acquisition is not just a business transaction but a significant step towards enriching the community with superior safety and security solutions. Brian Modglin, COO of RapidFire, emphasized that this move is a deliberate effort to enhance the team's expertise, broaden the range of solutions available, and, most importantly, serve the community more effectively. The integration of Troy Alarm's seasoned professionals and their wealth of knowledge into RapidFire's operations is expected to drive considerable growth and foster innovation in life safety services across the region.

Future Prospects and Collaborative Success

This acquisition symbolizes more than just expansion; it represents the fusion of two entities with a shared vision for excellence in safety and security. As RapidFire Safety & Security continues to grow, its partnership with Troy Alarm is poised to set new standards in the industry, ensuring that businesses and communities in Southern California have access to the most cutting-edge and reliable safety solutions. With a strong foundation now laid in Southern California, RapidFire looks forward to exploring new opportunities and achieving collective success in their mission to enhance life safety.

The collaboration between RapidFire Safety & Security and Troy Alarm brings together decades of industry experience and a shared commitment to service excellence. As RapidFire continues on its path of strategic growth and service enhancement, the communities it serves can expect a new era of safety and security, anchored by innovation, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to protecting lives and properties.