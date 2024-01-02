en English
Business

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc: A Significant Stock Price Drop Amid Potential for Growth

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc: A Significant Stock Price Drop Amid Potential for Growth

The trading session on December 29, 2024, saw a significant plummet in the stock price of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID). The stock opened at $0.90 and closed at a disappointing $0.88, marking a 15.43% decrease from the previous trading day. Despite the stock’s narrow fluctuation range during the day, with a high of $0.90 and a low of $0.74, the decrease was notably substantial.

Stock Performance and Company Overview

Rapid Micro Biosystems, a company in the healthcare sector and a major player in the Medical Devices industry, has seen its stock trade between $0.83 and $1.55 over the past year. Despite this recent setback, the company has reported a 5.21% increase in annual sales over the last five years, with an average annual earnings per share growth of 10.96%. The company’s gross margin stands at -49.85, with an operating margin of -368.99 and a pretax margin of -358.27.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

The company is primarily owned by insiders, with insider ownership clocking in at 55.88% and institutional ownership at a relatively lower 27.14%. Recent insider transactions include purchases by the Chief Financial Officer and President and CEO, suggesting confidence in the company’s future.

Financial Outlook and Market Position

The last quarter reported on September 29, 2023, saw the company topping earnings per share (EPS) expectations by $0, reporting an EPS of -$0.31 and a net margin of -354.91. Analysts are bullish, projecting earnings of -$0.29 per share for the current fiscal year and a substantial 10.96% per share growth next year. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07 and a price to sales ratio of 1.53. The company’s diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is -1.35, with projections of -0.30 for the next quarter and -1.14 for the coming year.

Stock Volatility and Market Capitalization

The company’s market capitalization stands at a modest 31.38 million with 42,399K outstanding shares. The stock’s volatility has been higher over the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days, with the average volume over the past 5 days being higher than the same period last year. Despite the recent dip, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) is listed as one of the top 3 undervalued stocks in the Pharmaceuticals industry as of January 01, 2024, indicating potential for growth.

Business
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

