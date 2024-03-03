Raman Sharma's G Robotics Revolutionizes NZ Hospitality with Robots Amid High Business Survival Rates

In an era marked by unprecedented challenges and opportunities, Raman Sharma's G Robotics is leading a technological revolution in New Zealand's hospitality sector. Launched in 2021 amidst the turmoil of COVID-19, when the Sharma brothers struggled to find waiting staff for their restaurants, their venture into autonomous food delivery robots has not only addressed staffing issues but also highlighted the resilience and innovation driving new businesses during the pandemic. An analysis by ANZ and DOT Loves Data reveals a remarkable survival rate of over 90% for businesses started in 2021, underscoring the entrepreneurial spirit thriving across the nation.

Pandemic-born Businesses Thrive

According to recent analysis for ANZ by DOT Loves Data, businesses initiated between March and September 2021 boast a survival rate of more than 92% two years following their inception. This is notably higher than the rates for businesses started in previous years, with a comparison showing a 90% survival rate for those established in 2018 and 86% for 2016. The surge in new businesses during this period, totaling 62,000, is double the number in comparable periods in 2016 and 2018. Lorraine Mapu, from ANZ New Zealand, highlighted the role of COVID-19 in creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, leading to significant contributions to regional economies and the national recovery effort.

G Robotics: A Case Study in Innovation

Raman and Vikas Sharma turned their staffing predicament into an opportunity by exploring autonomous robots for food delivery in their Paihia restaurants. This initiative not only solved their immediate problem but also paved the way for the establishment of G Robotics. As an approved distributor in New Zealand, the company now offers a range of seven robots capable of performing various tasks, from meal delivery to commercial cleaning. The success and expansion of G Robotics reflect the potential of innovative solutions to transform industries and contribute to economic recovery.

Future Outlook and Economic Recovery

The positive trajectory of new businesses and the innovative approaches adopted by entrepreneurs like the Sharma brothers are vital for New Zealand's economic recovery. ANZ's Business Outlook survey indicates a cautious increase in business confidence, with a sustained interest in investment. As the economy gradually recovers, initiatives such as ANZ's HowTwo support program aim to bolster small businesses in their crucial early years. The resilience, creativity, and adaptability demonstrated by businesses born in the pandemic era underscore the importance of support and innovation in navigating challenging times.