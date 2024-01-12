en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ramaco Resources Inc Experiences Fluctuations but Maintains Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:45 am EST
Ramaco Resources Inc Experiences Fluctuations but Maintains Growth

On January 10, 2024, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC), a prominent player in the Coking Coal industry, saw its shares open at $21.43, marking a decrease of 4.33%. The stock experienced fluctuation throughout the day, with a high of $22.70 and a low of $21.0172, and eventually closed at $22.40.

Financial Overview and Performance

The company has been on a significant growth trajectory, as evidenced by its 52-week range of $5.94-$22.55 and a five-year sales growth of 35.48%. Despite a dip in Earnings Per Share (EPS) by 10.10% this year, METC’s market capitalization is an impressive $1.13 billion, with 44.16 million shares outstanding and a float of 35.92 million.

The company’s workforce of 725 employees have shown strong productivity with revenue per employee at $780,259 and income per employee at $160,058. The stock’s gross margin stands at 33.66%, with an operating margin of 26.58% and a pretax margin of 25.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insider ownership is substantial at 31.82%, with institutional ownership trailing slightly behind at 22.85%. It’s worth noting that a Director sold 7,694 shares at $12.34 each on December 13, indicating some level of insider sales.

Earnings Surprise and Future Projections

For the last quarter reported on September 29, 2023, METC had an earnings surprise with an EPS of $0.45, $0.01 higher than expected. The net margin stood at 20.51%, with a return on equity of 44.61%. The forecast for the next fiscal year predicts an EPS of $0.89.

Current financial ratios display a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a PE Ratio of 14.91, with a Beta of 1.17. The price to sales ratio is 1.80, and price to free cash flow is 21.72. The stock’s volatility has decreased, with a 14-day historic volatility of 61.60%, down from 81.03% over the past 100 days. Analysts predict an EPS of $2.36 for the upcoming year.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
CU Innovations Annual Report: A Testament to Scientific Breakthroughs and Emerging Startups
The University of Colorado’s CU Innovations has recently unveiled its latest annual report, casting a spotlight on the tremendous scientific breakthroughs and burgeoning startup companies that have marked the past year. This entity, central to the growth and development of biomedical technology, has been instrumental in marrying industry partners, entrepreneurs, and investors with the university’s
CU Innovations Annual Report: A Testament to Scientific Breakthroughs and Emerging Startups
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
1 min ago
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
A Day of Mixed Fortunes: Stock Market Movements among Canadian Companies
2 mins ago
A Day of Mixed Fortunes: Stock Market Movements among Canadian Companies
SFC Markets and Finance Celebrates 500 Episodes of Global Financial Reporting
46 seconds ago
SFC Markets and Finance Celebrates 500 Episodes of Global Financial Reporting
Emerson CEO Meets Indian Prime Minister to Discuss Business Expansion
59 seconds ago
Emerson CEO Meets Indian Prime Minister to Discuss Business Expansion
Papaya King's Uncertain Future: Legal Disputes, Closure, and Hopes of Reopening
1 min ago
Papaya King's Uncertain Future: Legal Disputes, Closure, and Hopes of Reopening
Latest Headlines
World News
Assemblymember Gail Pellerin Divests From Controversial Shares Amidst Conflict of Interest Claims
10 seconds
Assemblymember Gail Pellerin Divests From Controversial Shares Amidst Conflict of Interest Claims
Dgag Ministries Introduces New Housing Program for Chronically Homeless Women
16 seconds
Dgag Ministries Introduces New Housing Program for Chronically Homeless Women
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
43 seconds
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
Healing After a Disaster: The Crucial Role of Ongoing Psychological Support
46 seconds
Healing After a Disaster: The Crucial Role of Ongoing Psychological Support
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
52 seconds
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
1 min
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
Proposed Rules Change Rocks South Carolina House of Representatives
1 min
Proposed Rules Change Rocks South Carolina House of Representatives
Texas Mom Pleads Guilty to Poisoning Daughter, Suspected of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy
1 min
Texas Mom Pleads Guilty to Poisoning Daughter, Suspected of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy
Art Therapy and Nutrition Education: A New Approach to Postmenopausal Women's Health
2 mins
Art Therapy and Nutrition Education: A New Approach to Postmenopausal Women's Health
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app