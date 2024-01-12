Ramaco Resources Inc Experiences Fluctuations but Maintains Growth

On January 10, 2024, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC), a prominent player in the Coking Coal industry, saw its shares open at $21.43, marking a decrease of 4.33%. The stock experienced fluctuation throughout the day, with a high of $22.70 and a low of $21.0172, and eventually closed at $22.40.

Financial Overview and Performance

The company has been on a significant growth trajectory, as evidenced by its 52-week range of $5.94-$22.55 and a five-year sales growth of 35.48%. Despite a dip in Earnings Per Share (EPS) by 10.10% this year, METC’s market capitalization is an impressive $1.13 billion, with 44.16 million shares outstanding and a float of 35.92 million.

The company’s workforce of 725 employees have shown strong productivity with revenue per employee at $780,259 and income per employee at $160,058. The stock’s gross margin stands at 33.66%, with an operating margin of 26.58% and a pretax margin of 25.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insider ownership is substantial at 31.82%, with institutional ownership trailing slightly behind at 22.85%. It’s worth noting that a Director sold 7,694 shares at $12.34 each on December 13, indicating some level of insider sales.

Earnings Surprise and Future Projections

For the last quarter reported on September 29, 2023, METC had an earnings surprise with an EPS of $0.45, $0.01 higher than expected. The net margin stood at 20.51%, with a return on equity of 44.61%. The forecast for the next fiscal year predicts an EPS of $0.89.

Current financial ratios display a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a PE Ratio of 14.91, with a Beta of 1.17. The price to sales ratio is 1.80, and price to free cash flow is 21.72. The stock’s volatility has decreased, with a 14-day historic volatility of 61.60%, down from 81.03% over the past 100 days. Analysts predict an EPS of $2.36 for the upcoming year.