Raleigh Agencies Ltd.: Thriving Amidst Brexit Challenges and Dominating the Irish Automotive Industry

For over three decades, Bellanaleck's Raleigh Agencies Ltd. has been a cornerstone in the Irish automotive industry, serving as an automotive wholesaler and distributor. The company, originally known as C & C Panels, was founded by Willie Cathcart and has since been taken over by his son, Ryan. Raleigh Agencies' expertise lies in aftermarket car body panels, a crucial component for do-it-yourself car repairs and classic rally cars.

Market Dominance with a Niche Focus

With a significant presence in the Irish market, Raleigh Agencies is recognized as one of the largest stockers of craft repair parts. They cater not only to modern vehicles but also to a niche but passionate segment enthusiastic about classic cars. This diversification in product offering enables them to serve a wide range of consumers, from everyday drivers to classic car enthusiasts.

Staying Strong Amidst Brexit Challenges

Despite the administrative challenges posed by Brexit, Raleigh Agencies continues to import parts from the UK and Europe and export to both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. This continuity of operations speaks volumes about the resilience and adaptability of the company in the face of external economic changes. The company's success is attributed to the strong, longstanding relationships its staff has built with customers.

Exclusive Partnerships and Brand Development

Raleigh Agencies is not just a distributor, but also a producer and exclusive partner. They have over 200 motor factors as part of their clientele, further cementing their significant market presence. The company produces its own motor oil brands, Erne and Excel, and has secured the exclusive distributorship of the M-TEC battery brand in the Republic of Ireland.

Looking Towards the Future

As Raleigh Agencies looks to the future, they are focusing on the expansion of their online trade, aiming to reach a broader audience and cater to the growing demand for digital commerce in the automotive industry. At the same time, they are committed to progressing their brands, ensuring they continue to meet the evolving needs of their customers.