Rakesh Gangwal Sells 5.8% IndiGo Stake for ₹6,785 Crores, Marks India's Biggest Block Sale Since 2019

In a significant move shaking up the aviation industry, Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, offloaded a 5.8% stake in the airline's parent company, Interglobe Aviation, for a whopping ₹6,785 crores. This transaction not only signifies a major shift in the airline's ownership but also sets a record as India's largest block equity sale since 2019. The bulk deals attracted heavyweight buyers, including Morgan Stanley, which secured 2.1 million shares.

Strategic Sale Amidst Soaring Shares

The timing of Gangwal's sale was no coincidence. Taking advantage of IndiGo's shares trading near an all-time high, Gangwal executed the sale at a final price of 3,015.10 rupees per share, surpassing initial expectations. This strategic move allowed him to raise approximately $820 million (₹6,785 crores), showcasing a keen sense of market timing and an astute understanding of equity transactions. This sale has not only reshaped Gangwal's stake in the company but also highlighted IndiGo's robust performance in the aviation sector.

Implications for IndiGo and Aviation Market

IndiGo, under the leadership and vision of its co-founders, including Gangwal, has ascended to become India's leading airline, boasting the largest market share in domestic aviation. Gangwal's decision to sell a significant portion of his stake comes after his resignation from the board in February 2022, where he also mentioned his plan to gradually reduce his holdings in the airline over five years. Despite this sell-off, the Chinkerpoo Family Trust, associated with Gangwal, maintains a 13.49% stake in InterGlobe Aviation, ensuring their continued investment in the company's future.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Following the announcement of the sale, IndiGo's shares surged 3.6% to settle at 3,218.55 rupees, reflecting positive investor sentiment and confidence in the airline's ongoing and future performance. With the stock experiencing an 8.5% increase in value since the beginning of the year, stakeholders are keenly watching how this sale will influence IndiGo's strategic direction and market dynamics in the highly competitive aviation industry. As the dust settles on this landmark transaction, the focus will inevitably shift towards how IndiGo leverages this change to fuel its next phase of growth and innovation.