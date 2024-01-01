en English
Business

Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
A simple meal of rajma chawal and a beverage, costing ₹500 at an airport, has ignited a fervent debate on social media. A man’s grievance over what he deems an exorbitant price tag for his meal has resonated with netizens, collecting over 1.8 lakh views and nearly 1,900 likes on his post. The post, which includes a snapshot of the meal, has stirred up quite a storm on the digital platform.

Social Media Split Over Airport Food Pricing

Opinions are split down the middle, with some users rallying behind the disgruntled diner, condemning the steep pricing as ‘daylight robbery’. Others, on the other hand, leap to the defense of the high prices prevalent at airports, attributing them to the myriad costs that come with operating in such a stringent and costly location.

Understanding Airport Business Dynamics

Some individuals took the opportunity to shed light on their personal encounters with inflated food and beverage prices at airports. A few others ventured into the intricate dynamics of airport businesses. They drew attention to the towering rental costs, the minimum revenue guarantee demanded by airport developers, and the successive layers of margins from manufacturers to retailers.

Comparing Costs with High-end Venues

The discourse also delved into the comprehensive costs of establishing airport facilities and the security expenditures involved. The conversation veered towards drawing parallels between the pricing at airports and other upscale venues, such as 5-star hotels. One user proffered the advice to avoid dining at airports unless absolutely essential.

Business Social Issues Travel & Tourism
