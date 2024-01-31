Rajant Health Incorporated Welcomes Tom Van Horn to its Board of Directors

On December 8th, 2023, Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI), a division of Rajant Corporation and developer of on-demand health technology, announced the appointment of Tom Van Horn to its board of directors. The move, viewed as a strategic decision to enhance the company's positioning and expansion in the global market, brings with it Van Horn's significant international business and technology consulting experience.

Van Horn’s Impact on RHI

Robert Schena, CEO of RHI, emphasized the critical nature of Van Horn's experience for shaping RHI's product and service offerings. Among these offerings is the Angelverse ecosystem, which includes enterprise Edge (Cowbell), personal Edge (Q-Stat), and analytics (Trovomics). Schena's belief in Van Horn's ability to inform and direct these products is a strong testament to Van Horn's skills and industry knowledge. The Executive VP of RHI, Giana Schena, also recognized the importance of Van Horn's insights, which are anticipated to propel the company's growth. This growth is especially relevant in the wake of the introduction of their latest products at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.

Van Horn’s Career and Commitment

Van Horn's career in the technology industry has been marked by leadership roles at prominent companies such as Accenture and IBM, as well as his own consulting firm, Barefoot Advisory Services. Furthermore, he is engaged in various advisory and leadership roles in international organizations. His commitment to leveraging his extensive background to make a significant impact in the healthcare industry aligns with RHI's mission.

RHI's Vision for Healthcare

Through its innovative technology, RHI aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery with a focus on precision medicine tools. With the addition of Van Horn to its board, the company is poised for greater expansion and innovation. The synergy of Van Horn’s expertise with RHI's vision could potentially redefine the healthcare landscape.