Business

RailPros Appoints Tim Newhard as VP of Training; Alstom Gets New Digital Systems President

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
RailPros Appoints Tim Newhard as VP of Training; Alstom Gets New Digital Systems President

RailPros, a leading provider of specialized and professional railroad services, has appointed Tim Newhard as the Vice President of Training and Media Services. Newhard, an industry veteran with close to two decades of experience in learning and development, will now helm the company’s training and media division. Previously, he held significant roles in the creation and execution of training platforms, programs, and tools for various companies, making him a perfect fit for RailPros as it navigates through the changing dynamics of safety standards, technology, and workforce in the railroad industry.

Newhard’s Role and Responsibilities

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Newhard will report to the company’s Chief Safety Officer, Rick Bellew. His appointment follows the recent promotion of Erika Bruhnke to Chief Sales and Growth Officer, as RailPros continues its endeavor to enhance service excellence for its clients. Newhard’s commitment to a client-centric approach coupled with his pursuit of innovative training formats and delivery mechanisms is expected to strengthen RailPros’ training initiatives. He holds a BS in exercise science and an MBA.

Alstom’s New President of Digital & Integrated Systems

In a parallel industry move, Alstom, the multinational rail transport company, has announced Aymeric Sarrazin as the new President of Digital & Integrated Systems, effective from February 1. Sarrazin, who will be stationed at Saint-Ouen, France, succeeds Jean-Francois Beaudoin. He will report directly to Alstom’s CEO, Henri Poupart-Lafarge.

Sarrazin’s Expertise

Sarrazin brings to Alstom valuable experience from his tenure at Siemens, where he served as the CEO of Siemens Advanta and held various leadership roles in China, the U.S., and Germany. His expertise in digital technologies such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence is expected to give Alstom a competitive edge in catering to the digital solution needs of its global customers. CEO Poupart-Lafarge also expressed gratitude to Beaudoin for his significant contributions to Alstom, especially in shaping the Digital & Integrated Systems organization post the integration of Bombardier in 2021.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

