Rahat Fateh Ali made Rs 8bn in 12 years, says global promoter Salman Ahmed

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a prominent figure in the Pakistani music industry, has announced a pivotal shift in his management. He has parted ways with his longtime manager, the globally recognized music and concert producer, Salman Ahmed. The 12-year-long partnership has come to an end, replaced by a new management team comprising Khan's family members.

Family Takes Over Management

Khan revealed that his company, RFAK, will now merge with NRK, managed by his wife Nida Rahat, her brother Baqa Niazi, and his cousin Maroof Ali Khan. This significant transition in management comes amidst whispers of disagreements over global music promoter lobbying, live shows, and family-related issues.

The Amicable Split

Khan stated that the separation from his previous manager, Salman Ahmed, is happening in a 'loving and peaceful way.' However, he hinted at potential future legal disputes. The singer raised concerns about unauthorized payments, asserting that all future transactions should be personally approved by him.

Ahmed's Response to Allegations

Salman Ahmed refuted all allegations, expressing his readiness to present financial documentation to Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He highlighted his significant contributions to Khan's career, managing over $22 million in international business and aiding in both personal and professional matters. Despite the allegations, Ahmed expressed disappointment and vowed to expose 'the reality' to the world.

A Successful Partnership

The collaboration between Khan and Ahmed produced extraordinary music, catapulting Khan to a significant position among global artists. Ahmed's strategic management and promotion played a crucial role in shaping Khan's career, making him a household name in the music industry.