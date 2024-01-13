Radisson Hotel Group Sets New Record with Remarkable Growth in 2023

In a year that marked an unprecedented achievement, Radisson Hotel Group experienced substantial growth in 2023. The company set a new record by adding over 30,000 rooms to its portfolio. This significant growth was partly driven by the successful expansion of the Radisson Individuals soft brand. Notable additions to its portfolio included the 710-room Hotel Berlin, Berlin, the 75-room Hotel YAC Paris Clichy, and the 212-room Flightgate Munich Airport Hotel.

Impressive Growth Across Brands

The Radisson Blu brand continued to hold its position as the largest upper upscale brand in Europe for the 12th consecutive year. Recent additions included the Radisson Blu Hotel at Porsche Design Tower Stuttgart and an upcoming property in Paris’s Tour Triangle development. The Radisson Collection brand also saw considerable growth, expanding into new territories such as India, Nigeria, Egypt, and Lithuania. In collaboration with PPHE, the art’otel brand also experienced notable global growth.

Strategic Expansion and Recognition

In 2023, Radisson Hotel Group strategically accelerated the growth of its brand portfolio to ten distinct brands. Resorts played a significant role in the Group’s strategy, with additions in Greece, India, the Philippines, Fiji, Turkey, and Poland. This strategic expansion earned the Group several prestigious awards, including being recognized as the third best employer in the Travel and Leisure industry worldwide by Forbes Magazine for the third consecutive year. Additional accolades included the Sustainable Business Award at the Global Travel Hall of Fame and the Environmental Impact Award at A World for Travel.

Looking Ahead to 2024

Since being acquired by Jin Jiang International in 2018, Radisson Hotel Group has grown its business by nearly 50%, following a transformation plan initiated that year. The Group’s Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, Elie Younes, expressed gratitude towards the company’s partners and expects a strong performance in 2024. He anticipates slower inflation and sustained investor interest. Additionally, the London Marriott Hotel Twickenham is set to be rebranded as a Radisson RED property after refurbishment, indicating the Group’s sustained momentum and appetite for growth.