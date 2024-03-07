Raccortubi Group Renames UK Branch to Align with Global Identity and Expansion Goals

The Raccortubi Group, a global leader in the pipe and steel industry since 1949, has announced a significant change in its branding strategy. Starting March 1, 2024, its UK branch, previously known as Raccortubi Norsk, will operate under the new name of Raccortubi UK. This move is aimed at enhancing brand consistency across its international operations and supporting its growth strategy in new markets.

Advertisment

Strategic Rebranding for Global Alignment

Andy Troup, managing director of Raccortubi UK, and Marco Pollastrini, president of Raccortubi Group, both emphasized the importance of the name change. Troup highlighted that this rebranding better represents the company's identity and aspirations, moving away from the misleading reference to Norway inherited from the branch's former name, Norsk Alloys. Pollastrini added that aligning the UK branch's name with the rest of the group's geographical naming convention clarifies the company's global presence for customers and partners.

From Local to Global: A Journey of Expansion

Advertisment

Since its inception in 1949, Raccortubi Group has evolved from a local Italian supplier to a global powerhouse in the piping materials industry, with branches in Brazil, the Middle East, Singapore, and the UK. The acquisition of the UK branch in 2015 and its recent inclusion into the CTA Group in 2023 mark significant milestones in Raccortubi's expansion journey. The company's commitment to manufacturing and supplying high-quality piping materials for critical applications has remained steadfast throughout its growth.

Looking Ahead: New Markets and Opportunities

The rebranding to Raccortubi UK not only represents a strategic alignment with the group's global branding but also opens doors to new markets, particularly the offshore wind sector. With its established expertise and comprehensive product range, Raccortubi UK is well-positioned to support this emerging industry. The change also reflects the company's ongoing commitment to providing cost-effective and timely solutions to its customers' needs, reinforcing its status as a one-stop shop for piping, fittings, and flanges.

As Raccortubi Group continues to build on its legacy of quality and innovation, the rebranding of its UK branch symbolizes a new chapter in its pursuit of global excellence and customer satisfaction. With a clear identity and a focused strategy, Raccortubi UK is set to play a pivotal role in the group's future successes, contributing to the development of critical industries worldwide.