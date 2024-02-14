Rabih Kayrouz Marks 25 Years in Fashion with Temporary Paris Boutique

Lebanese couturier Rabih Kayrouz marks a milestone 25 years in the fashion industry, inaugurating a temporary boutique in Paris from March 4th to May 30th. The move underscores his commitment to direct sales and celebrates the brand's journey.

A Journey to 'Human-Sized' Fashion

Kayrouz, who maintains majority control of his company, ventured into partnership with investment funds in 2016. This strategic shift allowed him to focus on a "human-sized" approach, with an emphasis on high-quality clothing and direct sales.

The decision to reduce multi-brand retailers from 55 to 15 reflects Kayrouz's dedication to direct selling. "I want to have a closer relationship with my customers," he explains. "I believe in the importance of direct contact."

Ready-to-Wear, Bridal, and Couture

With boutiques in London, Beirut, and Paris, Kayrouz plans to open a pop-up shop in the French capital to coincide with the 25th-anniversary celebration. The brand caters to a variety of tastes, focusing on ready-to-wear, bridal, and couture orders.

Kayrouz takes pride in the fact that 80% of ready-to-wear items are crafted in France. He envisions a clientele of liberated women of all ages, noting a growing consumer trend towards buying fewer, higher-quality items.

Championing Quality and Direct Sales

As the fashion landscape evolves, Kayrouz remains steadfast in his commitment to quality and direct sales. "I believe in a more sustainable approach to fashion," he states. "My focus is on creating lasting, beautiful pieces that resonate with my customers."

The temporary Paris boutique serves as both a celebration of Kayrouz's 25-year journey and a testament to his dedication to direct sales and high-quality craftsmanship.

In summary, Rabih Kayrouz celebrates 25 years of fashion excellence with the opening of a temporary Paris boutique, emphasizing direct sales and championing quality craftsmanship. His dedication to a "human-sized" approach and commitment to lasting, beautiful pieces reflects the evolving landscape of fashion and consumer preferences.