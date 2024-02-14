Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Business #Lebanon

Rabih Kayrouz Marks 25 Years in Fashion with Temporary Paris Boutique

Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz celebrates 25 years in the fashion industry with a temporary Paris boutique. Emphasizing direct sales and quality, he caters to a variety of tastes in ready-to-wear, bridal, and couture.

author-image
Dil Bar Irshad
New Update
Rabih Kayrouz Marks 25 Years in Fashion with Temporary Paris Boutique

Rabih Kayrouz Marks 25 Years in Fashion with Temporary Paris Boutique

Lebanese couturier Rabih Kayrouz marks a milestone 25 years in the fashion industry, inaugurating a temporary boutique in Paris from March 4th to May 30th. The move underscores his commitment to direct sales and celebrates the brand's journey.

Advertisment

A Journey to 'Human-Sized' Fashion

Kayrouz, who maintains majority control of his company, ventured into partnership with investment funds in 2016. This strategic shift allowed him to focus on a "human-sized" approach, with an emphasis on high-quality clothing and direct sales.

The decision to reduce multi-brand retailers from 55 to 15 reflects Kayrouz's dedication to direct selling. "I want to have a closer relationship with my customers," he explains. "I believe in the importance of direct contact."

Advertisment

Ready-to-Wear, Bridal, and Couture

With boutiques in London, Beirut, and Paris, Kayrouz plans to open a pop-up shop in the French capital to coincide with the 25th-anniversary celebration. The brand caters to a variety of tastes, focusing on ready-to-wear, bridal, and couture orders.

Kayrouz takes pride in the fact that 80% of ready-to-wear items are crafted in France. He envisions a clientele of liberated women of all ages, noting a growing consumer trend towards buying fewer, higher-quality items.

Advertisment

Championing Quality and Direct Sales

As the fashion landscape evolves, Kayrouz remains steadfast in his commitment to quality and direct sales. "I believe in a more sustainable approach to fashion," he states. "My focus is on creating lasting, beautiful pieces that resonate with my customers."

The temporary Paris boutique serves as both a celebration of Kayrouz's 25-year journey and a testament to his dedication to direct sales and high-quality craftsmanship.

In summary, Rabih Kayrouz celebrates 25 years of fashion excellence with the opening of a temporary Paris boutique, emphasizing direct sales and championing quality craftsmanship. His dedication to a "human-sized" approach and commitment to lasting, beautiful pieces reflects the evolving landscape of fashion and consumer preferences.

Advertisment
Advertisment