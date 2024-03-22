R. Nandini of Chandra Textiles Ascends as CII Southern Region Chairperson for 2024-25

R. Nandini, Managing Director of Chandra Textiles, has been officially appointed as the Chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, for the term 2024-2025. This marks a significant milestone in her career, having previously served in various leadership roles within the CII, including as Chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu and the CII Indian Women Network. Her extensive experience and leadership in the industry sector are set to bring a fresh perspective and drive forward the organization's agenda in the region.

Advertisment

Leadership and Vision

Nandini's ascent to the chairperson position is not just a personal achievement but a testament to her dedication and influence in the Indian business community. With a rich background in steering the operations of Chandra Textiles, her role as a member of the CII National Council, and her involvement in the Cognizant Foundation and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, Nandini brings a wealth of experience and a unique vision to the CII Southern Region. Her leadership is expected to emphasize innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth in the Southern Region's industries.

Supporting Cast

Advertisment

Alongside Nandini, Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman and Managing Director of Muthoot Fincorp, has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the CII Southern Region. Muthoot's previous roles include Chairman of the CII Kerala Council and leadership of the CII Southern Region subcommittees on banking, financial services, and tourism. This duo's leadership is poised to enhance the CII Southern Region's role in shaping the economic landscape of Southern India.

Implications for the Southern Region

The new leadership comes at a critical time when the Southern Region's industries are navigating through challenges of modernization, globalization, and the aftermath of the global health crisis. R. Nandini and Thomas John Muthoot's combined expertise and vision are expected to drive significant developments in the region's economic policies, trade relations, and industrial growth. Their tenure will likely focus on innovation, digital transformation, and fostering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, aligning with the broader objectives of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

As R. Nandini takes the helm of the CII Southern Region, the business community watches with anticipation. Her leadership, backed by a strong track record and a clear vision for the future, promises to usher in a new era of growth and prosperity for the region. It's a pivotal moment that underscores the importance of dynamic and inclusive leadership in navigating the complexities of today's economic landscape.