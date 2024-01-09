en English
Business

QuickNode Unites Blockchain Industry Giants with Preferred Partner Network

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
QuickNode Unites Blockchain Industry Giants with Preferred Partner Network

QuickNode, a front-runner in blockchain infrastructure, has recently announced the inception of its Preferred Partner Network. This cohesive initiative aims to amalgamate renowned B2B blockchain companies, fostering collaboration and fortifying customer engagement. The network provides significant incentives and has already enlisted launch partners of the likes of Chainlink, Fireblocks, Figment, Nansen, and LG CNS.

Unifying the Blockchain Industry

QuickNode’s platform offers comprehensive tooling for developers, enabling them to conceive and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a wide array of more than 35 top blockchains. The platform does this through a simplified API coupled with a global network of infrastructure nodes. The partner network sits atop a novel, tiered architecture. This structure rewards the most engaged and high-performing partners, encouraging an environment of healthy competition.

Driving the Web3 Industry Forward

This initiative by QuickNode is not merely a partnership program. It is a deliberate attempt to accelerate the growth of the Web3 industry. Prospective partners are urged to partake in this initiative and contribute to the progressive momentum of the blockchain industry. The Preferred Partner Network aims to redefine collaboration standards in the ever-expanding blockchain world. Members of the network can look forward to benefits such as steady contracts, profit sharing, co-marketing opportunities, and access to exclusive events.

Joining the QuickNode Network

Technology and service providers interested in becoming a part of this network can apply and undergo a preliminary review. This is followed by a discovery call to ascertain the most suitable engagement model for the prospective partner. The application process is aimed at ensuring that every member brings value to the network and aligns with the shared vision of propelling the Web3 industry forward. Connor Sullivan from Fireblocks, one of the launch partners, expressed enthusiasm about being a part of this network and recognized QuickNode’s significant role in supporting their critical operations and augmenting access to QuickNode’s ecosystem for their customers.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

