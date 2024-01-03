en English
Business

QuickLogic’s Stock Performance and Anticipation Ahead of Earnings Report

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Shares of semiconductor giant, QuickLogic (QUIK), closed at $13.68, marking a 1.3% decrease from the previous day’s close. This performance was weaker than the S&P 500’s daily loss of 0.57%. Despite this short-term decline, the company’s shares have seen a robust increase of 23.2% over the past month, outperforming both the Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500.

Anticipation Ahead of QuickLogic’s Earnings Report

As investors eagerly await QuickLogic’s forthcoming earnings report, there is a strong expectation for the company to announce a significant increase in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. The EPS is forecasted to rise by 450% to reach $0.14, while an 81.37% surge in revenue to $7.4 million is anticipated compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts’ Estimates and QuickLogic’s Performance

Analysts’ revisions of estimates often provide insights into evolving business trends and can significantly impact stock prices. QuickLogic currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), a ranking based on the integration of these estimate changes that has historically been associated with superior stock performance. Despite the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remaining stable over the past month, QuickLogic is trading at a premium with a Forward P/E ratio of 38.5, higher than its industry average of 29.04.

The Broader Picture: Electronics – Semiconductors Industry

The Electronics – Semiconductors industry, part of the broader Computer and Technology sector, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191. This places it in the bottom 25% of all industries, suggesting industries ranked in the top 50% tend to outperform those in the lower half. While QuickLogic’s recent stock performance and promising earnings forecast are encouraging, investors must also consider the broader industry trends when making investment decisions.

Business
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

