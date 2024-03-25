Quick-commerce Platforms Blinkit, SwiggyInstamart, Zepto See Record Holi Sales Surge

Holi 2024 witnessed a significant upturn in sales for quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, SwiggyInstamart, and Zepto, marking a colourful surge driven by a high demand for festive essentials. According to Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, the company achieved its highest-ever orders per minute (OPM) during the festival, underscoring the growing consumer reliance on instant delivery services for more than just grocery needs.

Record-Breaking Sales and Festive Demand

Before Holi, these platforms experienced a surge in sales around Valentine's Day and New Year's Eve, indicating a pattern of record-breaking sales during major festivals and celebrations. This year's Holi was no exception, with companies like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart reporting their highest-ever daily orders. The demand spanned across various categories, notably white tee-shirts, water guns, balloons, and colours, highlighting the evolving market dynamics and consumer expectations from quick-commerce platforms.

Consumer Trends and Market Share

Market leaders like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, along with up-and-comers like Zepto, not only catered to the traditional festive demands but also observed a significant uptick in orders for eco-friendly and sustainable products. This shift underscores a broader trend towards environmentally conscious consumer behavior, with platforms reporting a notable increase in orders for flowers and biodegradable products, aligning with the festival's eco-friendly celebrations.

Implications for the Quick-commerce Sector

The remarkable sales performance during Holi 2024 serves as a testament to the quick-commerce sector's growing prominence and its ability to adapt to consumer needs during peak festive seasons. As platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto continue to break records and expand their offerings beyond groceries, the sector is poised for further growth. This trend not only benefits consumers with more choices and convenience but also opens up new avenues for businesses to cater to evolving market demands, thereby shaping the future landscape of quick-commerce in India.