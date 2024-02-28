Quebec's AQPM and AQTIS IATSE Local 514 Strike Tentative Deal for Film, TV, and New Media Workers

Following intense negotiations, the Association québécoise de la production médiatique (AQPM) and AQTIS IATSE Local 514, representing Quebec's audiovisual workers, have reached a pivotal tentative agreement. This development promises enhanced social and economic conditions for over 8,000 workers across more than 200 professions in the vibrant sectors of film, television, and new media. The announcement, made on February 27, sets the stage for the ratification of the collective agreements, which had previously expired on November 11, 2023.

Path to Agreement

The negotiations between AQPM and AQTIS IATSE Local 514 were focused on securing improved working conditions, addressing the economic and social challenges faced by the workforce. With over 160 production companies under its wing, AQPM alongside AQTIS, which represents a diverse group of professionals including assistant directors, camera operators, and VFX artists, embarked on a journey to forge a deal that respects the dignity and craftsmanship of its members. The successful conclusion of these talks highlights the dedication and commitment of both parties to sustaining the quality and integrity of Quebec’s audiovisual production industry.

Key Agreement Highlights

Christian Lemay, president of AQTIS 514 IATSE, expressed pride in the results achieved, emphasizing the agreement's alignment with the mission to elevate the living and working standards of the union's members. The tentative deal ensures that technicians can continue to work with dignity, benefiting from employment conditions that reflect their realities. Hélène Messier, president and CEO of AQPM, underscored the agreement's role in enabling producers to continue delivering high-quality content to Quebec audiences, acknowledging the compromise reached amid financial constraints.

Next Steps and Industry Impact

With the tentative agreement now awaiting ratification by early spring, the focus shifts to the union members who will have the final say. The positive outcome of the negotiations signals a significant step forward in addressing the needs of the audiovisual workforce in Quebec, ensuring the continuation of exceptional production work despite economic pressures. This agreement not only secures better conditions for workers but also sets a precedent for future negotiations in the industry, reinforcing the importance of dialogue and mutual respect between producers and the workforce.

The successful negotiation between AQPM and AQTIS IATSE Local 514 marks a milestone in the ongoing effort to balance the economic realities of production with the well-being of the creative force behind Quebec's renowned film, television, and new media content. As members prepare to cast their votes, the industry watches closely, hopeful for a ratification that will cement these advancements and foster a more sustainable and thriving audiovisual sector in Quebec.