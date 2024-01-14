en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

QuantumScape’s Solid-State Battery: A Leap Forward for Electric Vehicles

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
QuantumScape’s Solid-State Battery: A Leap Forward for Electric Vehicles

In a groundbreaking development set to alter the course of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, QuantumScape, a battery technology start-up, has unveiled a high-capacity, solid-state lithium metal battery. Promising faster charging times, extended range, and improved safety, this innovation is poised to tackle one of the biggest hurdles in the adoption of EVs – ‘battery anxiety’. The technology, however, remains in the development phase, with challenges ahead, particularly in large-scale manufacturing and ensuring unit consistency.

Transforming the EV Landscape

QuantumScape’s novel battery technology claims to charge up to 80% in just 15 minutes, a significant leap over the capabilities of current lithium-ion batteries. This rapid charging time is set to address the persistent concern among EV consumers about the length of time it takes to charge their vehicles. The solid-state design of the battery also eliminates the flammable liquid electrolyte found in lithium-ion batteries, thereby enhancing its safety profile.

Surpassing Industry Standards

In recent tests, QuantumScape’s solid-state prototype, developed in partnership with Volkswagen, outperformed industry targets. The cell exhibited only a 5% storage capacity loss after more than 1,000 charging cycles, equivalent to 500,000 kilometers on the road. This performance far surpasses the industry target of 700 charging cycles with a maximum loss of 20% capacity.

Facing Challenges Head-On

Despite the potential of this technology to revolutionize the EV market and contribute significantly to sustainable transportation, QuantumScape faces the daunting challenge of scaling up their technology for mass production. Ensuring reliability and consistency across all units produced is another hurdle that the company needs to overcome. The start-up, which has seen a significant drop in its market cap, is yet to prove the commercial viability of its solid-state batteries.

QuantumScape’s journey to transform the EV battery space is a testament to innovation and perseverance. While the road ahead is fraught with difficulties, the far-reaching implications of their success could alter the automotive industry forever, pushing us closer to a more sustainable future.

0
Automotive Business
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
4 hours ago
Hertz's Strategic Shift: Selling Off a Third of its EV Fleet
Car rental titan, Hertz, is reportedly selling off a significant portion of its electric vehicle (EV) fleet, which includes coveted Tesla Model 3 sedans, to the used car market. This strategic move, triggered by various factors, marks a shift from accumulating EVs for rent to travelers, to offloading them. An Opportunity for Bargain Hunters, a
Hertz's Strategic Shift: Selling Off a Third of its EV Fleet
The Stationary Ford Laser of Sydney Road: An Unraveled Mystery
6 hours ago
The Stationary Ford Laser of Sydney Road: An Unraveled Mystery
Hertz Shifts Strategy, Plans to Sell Part of its Electric Vehicle Fleet
6 hours ago
Hertz Shifts Strategy, Plans to Sell Part of its Electric Vehicle Fleet
Hertz Shifts Gears: Selling Off EV Fleet due to Slowing Demand
4 hours ago
Hertz Shifts Gears: Selling Off EV Fleet due to Slowing Demand
Hertz Shifts Gears: To Sell a Third of Its Electric Vehicle Fleet
5 hours ago
Hertz Shifts Gears: To Sell a Third of Its Electric Vehicle Fleet
Alien Life Claims Debunked as Authorities Seize and Examine Figures; Street-Legal Race Engine Car on Sale
5 hours ago
Alien Life Claims Debunked as Authorities Seize and Examine Figures; Street-Legal Race Engine Car on Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
10 seconds
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Odisha
20 seconds
28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Odisha
UConn's Incoming Freshman Ahmad Nowell Shows Promise with Hoophall Classic Performance
49 seconds
UConn's Incoming Freshman Ahmad Nowell Shows Promise with Hoophall Classic Performance
Detroit Pistons Strike Major Trade Deal with Washington Wizards
15 mins
Detroit Pistons Strike Major Trade Deal with Washington Wizards
Michigan State Triumphs over Rutgers: Steven Izzo’s First Basket Marks a Memorable Victory
20 mins
Michigan State Triumphs over Rutgers: Steven Izzo’s First Basket Marks a Memorable Victory
Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy's Stand Against Redskins' Team Nickname
29 mins
Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy's Stand Against Redskins' Team Nickname
Mohamed Salah Rescues Egypt from Upset in Africa Cup Opener
1 hour
Mohamed Salah Rescues Egypt from Upset in Africa Cup Opener
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
3 hours
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
3 hours
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
17 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app