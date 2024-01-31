Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints William McGann as New CEO in Leadership Shake-Up

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi), a forerunner in the development and application of quantum computing technologies, has unveiled a significant change in its leadership. Dr. William J. McGann, a seasoned innovator with a solid track record of commercializing groundbreaking technology, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He steps into this position following a successful tenure as QCi's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a role that allowed him to contribute significantly to the company's strides in the quantum computing arena.

Leadership Transition to Fuel Growth

McGann's promotion to CEO comes at a pivotal time for Quantum Computing Inc. The company is bracing for an active 2024 and anticipates a market-disruptive product release schedule. This critical juncture requires a leader with a deep understanding of the company's mission and the potential to steer it towards increased productivity and expansion.

Robert Liscouski, QCi's co-founder, will step down from the CEO position but will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board. His continued involvement ensures the company's vision remains intact and provides a guiding hand in overseeing the company's next growth phases.

Keeping Focus on Quantum Computing

McGann's appointment as CEO is not expected to shift the company's core focus. Quantum Computing Inc. will continue its relentless pursuit of quantum computing technologies development and application. This commitment underscores the company's drive to remain at the forefront of this rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Investor Interest in Quantum Computing Inc.

As QCi enters this new era under McGann's leadership, investors and stakeholders are expected to follow the company's progress closely. The company's historical earnings data, financial information, and analyses such as Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating offer a tangible measure of QCi's performance and potential.