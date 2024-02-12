Quality PM Launches New Division: Quality Design and Remodel

Delmar-based Quality PM, a trusted name in property management for two decades, announces the launch of its new division, Quality Design and Remodel. The move marks a strategic shift towards larger scale remodeling and design, building on the company's decade-long experience in these areas.

A New Chapter in Home Improvement

Founded by Gregg Biché, Quality PM has been a beacon of trust and safety in the Capital Region's property management landscape. With the introduction of Quality Design and Remodel, the company is poised to redefine the home remodeling industry.

The new division will focus on delivering high-quality remodeling services for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas of homes. Having successfully completed around 50 remodeling projects annually over the last decade, Quality Design and Remodel is well-equipped to handle the demands of homeowners seeking top-notch renovations.

Embracing Technology for Clarity and Communication

In a bid to improve communication and provide realistic expectations, Quality Design and Remodel has incorporated cutting-edge technology into its operations. Clients can now visualize their projects before work begins, thanks to the company's use of advanced imaging techniques. This commitment to transparency and clear communication sets Quality Design and Remodel apart in the competitive home remodeling market.

Quality Services Redefined

The name change to Quality Design and Remodel signifies the company's dedication to delivering exceptional services and maintaining open lines of communication with clients. By focusing on quality and customer satisfaction, the company aims to create a lasting impression in the home remodeling industry.

As Quality Design and Remodel embarks on this exciting new chapter, homeowners in the Capital Region can look forward to a trusted partner for all their home improvement needs. With a proven track record, innovative use of technology, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Quality Design and Remodel is set to make a significant impact in the world of home remodeling.

Note: This article was published on February 12, 2024.