Business

QLED TV Discounts: A New Era of Home Theater Experience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
QLED TV Discounts: A New Era of Home Theater Experience

Stepping into 2024, consumers seeking a revamp of their home theater systems have a plethora of options to choose from, with notable discounts on QLED TVs from brands such as TCL, Hisense, and Samsung. QLED technology, renowned for its superior viewing experience, is now available in various sizes and features, catering to a wide array of preferences and budgets.

Unraveling the QLED Deals

The TCL 50-inch Class Q5 Series 4K Google TV, now priced at a discounted $250 from its original $400, stands out with its HDR Pro+, Motion Rate 240, and the unique capability to connect Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Equally impressive is Vizio’s smart TV, which comes with a voice remote, access to over 260 free channels, and thousands of on-demand movies.

For those seeking more luxury in their viewing, Samsung’s online exclusive for the 70-inch QE1C comes with a whopping 50% discount. The TV not only features high color quality but also a solar-charged remote – an innovative approach to sustainable technology.

Samsung’s The Frame – A Fusion of Art and Technology

Adding an artistic touch to its QLED range, Samsung’s The Frame offers an ultra-thin design and a customizable bezel. This TV can mimic an art display when not in use, seamlessly blending technology with home decor.

High-resolution QLED TVs – A Viewing Experience Par Excellence

For consumers looking for an immersive and high-resolution viewing experience, the QLED TV with over 33 million pixels is the perfect choice. This TV features Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Pro and is compatible with Q-Symphony 3.0, allowing pairing with a Samsung soundbar.

Whether shoppers are seeking a large centerpiece for their home theater or a compact TV for a living room corner, these deals offer something for everyone, making the dream of a superior home theater system a reality.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

