Qatar’s GTA Announces Tax Return Submission Schedule for 2024

In a move to streamline tax administration, the General Tax Authority (GTA) in Doha, Qatar, has announced a timetable for the submission of tax returns for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Companies, regardless of their level of commercial activity, are now obligated to submit their tax returns between January 1, 2024, and April 30, 2024.

Who Does This Directive Apply To?

This directive is applicable to all entities holding a commercial register or commercial license. The mandate covers all businesses, including those wholly owned by Qataris or Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals, those exempt from corporate income tax, and entities with non-Qatari partners. The submission of tax returns is to be made through the Dhareeba tax portal or its corresponding application, ensuring a straightforward and efficient process.

Legal Backdrop and Assistance

The GTA has stated that the requirements for tax return submissions are in harmony with Act No. 24 of 2018, reinforcing the Income Tax Law and its executive regulations. Jassim Mohammed Al Karani, the Director of the Taxpayers Service Department at the GTA, emphasized the importance of tax compliance and timely tax returns submissions to avoid monetary penalties. To facilitate this, the department stands ready to assist taxpayers with any questions or issues via their call center or email.

Aligning With Qatar’s National Vision 2030

The efforts of the GTA align with the Qatar National Vision 2030, as it strives to provide guarantees and facilities for taxpayers and investors while bolstering the national economy. This announcement reflects the country’s commitment to enhancing its tax system, promoting fiscal responsibility, and fostering a conducive environment for business growth and investment.