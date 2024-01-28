Qatar and Nepal Seek to Fortify Economic Ties: Opportunities and Challenges

At the heart of a significant diplomatic meeting, officials from Qatar and Nepal convened to discuss and reinforce their economic and commercial ties. The discussion table was shared by Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Acting General Manager of the Qatar Chamber, and Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The conversation revolved around various facets of bilateral relations, investment opportunities, and potential sectors for cooperation between the two countries.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Al Mansori brought to light the existing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the Qatar Chamber and the Federation. These MoUs have a singular objective - to bolster cooperation and develop trade relations between Qatar and Nepal, which currently linger below the desired level. Al Mansori underscored the need for exchanging business visits, a move that would enable both parties to explore opportunities and gain a comprehensive understanding of each other's investment climates.

Dhakal expressed Nepal's readiness to host Qatari investors at the upcoming Investment Summit in Nepal. He highlighted multiple sectors ripe for investment, such as agriculture, tourism, industry, hydropower, electricity, and IT. He confirmed Nepal's unwavering commitment to improving its legislative framework to make investment more attractive. Dhakal further assured his dedication to overcoming any barriers that may hinder Qatari investments in Nepal.

Investment Opportunities for Nepali Diaspora in Qatar

In addition to the broader discussion, Dhakal urged Nepali immigrants in Qatar to consider investing in their homeland. He pointed towards various sectors in Nepal, including tourism, infrastructure development, renewable energy, and agriculture, as promising investment opportunities. Dhakal also proposed the establishment of a technical school in Nepal to foster skilled workers, a move that could further propel the nation's economic growth. He further encouraged Qatari investors to explore the possibilities that Nepal offers, assuring them of the government's commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment. Dhakal also referenced a recent high-level agreement on energy with India, which he believes has paved the way for more substantial investment in hydropower and energy trade in Nepal.