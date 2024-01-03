en English
Business

Qashio Partners with Emirates Skywards to Enhance Business Travel Experience

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
UAE-based business expense card and expense management solution provider, Qashio, has unveiled a strategic alliance with Emirates Skywards, the renowned loyalty program of Emirates airline. This alliance is designed to grant Qashio’s customers the ability to transmute their earned Qashio Points into Skywards Miles, opening the door to various travel-related perks including flight rewards and upgrades with Emirates.

Unleashing New Avenues for Business Travel

This partnership draws significant attention as it is impeccably aligned with the anticipated rebound of business travel to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. The collaboration fashions a bridge to enhance the travel experiences for Qashio’s clientele, enabling them to accumulate points from all business card spending and providing a seamless conversion process for individual employees holding Emirates Skywards accounts.

Qashio and Emirates: A Potent Synergy

Armin Moradi, the CEO and Co-founder of Qashio, expressed immense pride in partnering with Emirates Skywards. He underscored the value this partnership introduces to business leaders, enabling them to leverage their business expenses into travel opportunities – a testament to Qashio’s commitment to optimizing financial operations for businesses.

Qashio’s Steady Ascent in the UAE Market

Since its establishment in 2021, Qashio has risen as a prominent player in the UAE market. Offering both virtual and physical business expense cards, coupled with robust expense management software, business financing, and employee medical insurance, Qashio has carved out a unique niche. This alliance with Emirates Skywards is viewed as a landmark achievement for Qashio, further underlining its unwavering commitment to offering valuable rewards and enhancing financial operations for businesses.

Business Travel & Tourism UAE
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

