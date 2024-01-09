en English
Business

Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking

Q2 Holdings, Inc., an acclaimed provider of digital transformation solutions in banking and lending sectors, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Agent IQ, a renowned innovator in digital relationship banking. This significant announcement, made on January 9, 2024, propels Agent IQ to become a Q2 Strategic Alliance partner, with the authority to resell its innovative Lynq platform through Q2’s sales organization to banks and credit unions.

Reinventing Digital Banking with Lynq

The Lynq platform, seamlessly integrated within the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, is designed to revolutionize the banking experience. It offers customers the facility to connect with a personal banker at their convenience, blending human interaction with AI-supported self-service. This unique combination not only enhances customers’ banking experience but also aims to modernize relationship banking, streamline customer engagement, and augment operational efficiency.

Q2 and Agent IQ: A Strategic Alliance

Roger Amador, Q2’s vice president of business development, expressed tremendous enthusiasm for the extended partnership. This strategic alliance would enable Q2’s clients to purchase the integrated solution directly, paving the way for a more streamlined and efficient banking process. Echoing this sentiment was Slaven Bilac, CEO & Co-Founder of Agent IQ, who emphasized the importance of digital consistency in banking experiences and extolled the benefits of Lynq in fostering stronger customer relationships.

Leaders in Digital Transformation

Q2 Holdings, publicly traded on the NYSE, is highly regarded for its comprehensive digital banking solutions. This extended partnership with Agent IQ, a leader in delivering personal banking engagement solutions backed by AI-augmented insights, further cements its position in the market. The collaboration aims at improving customer satisfaction and profitability while significantly reducing service costs, marking a significant step forward in the digital banking landscape.

Business
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

