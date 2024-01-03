en English
Business

Q Properties Invests in Abu Dhabi’s Future with Reem Hills Construction Contract

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding and a distinguished real estate developer, has inked a major construction contract in the heart of Abu Dhabi. The AED 61.96 million contract was awarded to NSCC International Ltd for the design and construction of nearly 5,000 foundation piles for six apartment buildings. This initiative forms a part of the larger Reem Hills project, a community that emphasizes exclusivity and well-being.

Designing Residential Comfort

The apartment buildings are planned to offer a diverse range of residential options, including spacious 1-, 2-, and three-bedroom apartments, along with three-bedroom townhouses. The design attributes prime importance to comfort and user-friendliness, ensuring residents experience an elevated standard of living. The Reem Hills community is situated on Al Reem Island and is envisioned as an exclusive, wellness-focused enclave.

Boosting Abu Dhabi’s Economic Development

This substantial investment by Q Properties signifies their continuous commitment to bolstering Abu Dhabi’s economic development. It is also an indication of their support for the United Arab Emirates’ global aspirations. Q Properties has been a key player in the UAE’s real estate sector, consistently contributing to the nation’s growth through substantial projects.

Continued Investments in Reem Hills

This recent contract is not Q Properties’ first significant investment in the Reem Hills development. In August 2023, they awarded an impressive AED 1.75 billion contract to Trojan General Contracting. This contract aimed at the construction of Phase 1 villas in the Reem Hills project, further underscoring Q Properties’ commitment to enriching the residential landscape in Abu Dhabi.

Business UAE
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

