Q Home Sales in Pomona, NY, Announces Team Expansion Amid Real Estate Boom

In a strategic move to bolster its workforce in response to sustained growth, Q Home Sales, a leading real estate agency in Rockland County, has unveiled plans for an expansion of its sales team.

Under the seasoned leadership of Naomi Streicher, the agency has not only achieved a sales volume exceeding $300 million but also demonstrated a strong commitment to community service, particularly through its involvement with Tomchei Shabbos in Rockland County.

Leadership and Achievements Under Naomi Streicher

Naomi Streicher, a veteran with over three decades of experience in real estate, has been pivotal in steering Q Home Sales to remarkable heights. The agency's performance under her guidance, marked by a sales volume of over $300 million and the distinction of having five agents ranked among the top 10 in Rockland County, reflects its significant impact on the local real estate landscape. Streicher's visionary leadership continues to drive the agency's growth trajectory.

Q Home Sales' dedication transcends beyond facilitating real estate transactions. The agency's active engagement with Tomchei Shabbos, a local organization dedicated to providing food to those in need in Rockland County, underscores its commitment to community service. This ethical approach to business not only enhances the agency's reputation but also solidifies its role as a responsible corporate citizen in the community it serves.

Strengthening Service Capabilities

In response to the evolving operational needs, Q Home Sales is in the process of expanding its team. The agency is seeking individuals with a passion for real estate and a commitment to community service to fill roles ranging from agents and brokers to administrative positions.

This expansion is a testament to the agency's dedication to enhancing its service capabilities and further cementing its position as a leader in the Rockland County real estate market.

As Q Home Sales embarks on this new chapter, its commitment to excellence, community service, and ethical business practices remains unwavering. This initiative not only signals the agency's continued growth but also its resolve to better serve the needs of Rockland County. With a team strengthened by new talent and expertise, Q Home Sales is poised to scale new heights in the real estate industry.