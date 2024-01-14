en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PWC Ireland’s Head of Tax Criticizes OECD’s Former Director over Corporate Tax Reforms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
PWC Ireland’s Head of Tax Criticizes OECD’s Former Director over Corporate Tax Reforms

Paraic Burke, PWC Ireland’s Head of Tax, has launched a critique on Pascal Saint-Amans, the former director of the OECD’s Centre for Tax Policy, accusing him of underestimating the ramifications of recent corporate tax regulations on businesses. This discordance underscores a growing schism between policymakers and the business community over the practical implications of such reforms.

Saint-Amans’ Role in Corporate Tax Reforms

Saint-Amans has played an instrumental role in the inception and development of significant corporate tax reforms. His work has been pivotal in shaping the current tax landscape, leading to the implementation of new rules that have stirred a mix of apprehension and criticism among large businesses.

Burke’s Critique

Burke contends that Saint-Amans is ‘missing the point’ by not adequately endorsing the difficulties and warnings issued by the business community. He argues that Saint-Amans’ apparent dismissal of these concerns exhibits a lack of comprehension of the practical challenges and cost implications these regulations pose for businesses. This divergence in perspectives highlights the rift between those crafting the policies and the industry stakeholders affected by them.

Implications of the Contentious Tax Reforms

These new regulations, while aimed at enhancing transparency and fairness in international tax dealings, have been perceived as burdensome by large businesses. The contention among stakeholders is rooted in the intricate nature of these reforms, which demand considerable time and resources for businesses to comprehend and comply. The mounting concerns over these reforms have led to a deep-seated discord between policy architects and those on the receiving end of these regulatory changes.

In light of these ongoing disputes, it is clear that the debate on corporate tax reforms is far from over. As industry leaders like Burke continue to voice their concerns and policy architects like Saint-Amans maintain their stance, the future of corporate tax reforms remains under scrutiny. The challenge lies in finding a middle ground that ensures fair taxation while also respecting the operational and financial constraints of businesses.

0
Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
30 seconds ago
Sinn Féin Reassures Multinationals on Corporate Tax, High Earners Worry
The newly appointed chairman of IDA Ireland, Feargal O’Rourke, has revealed that Sinn Féin has given major multinational corporations an assurance that they have no plans to hike Ireland’s corporate tax rate if they ascend to power. Despite this, the former head of PwC Ireland hinted that the party intends to increase personal taxes on
Sinn Féin Reassures Multinationals on Corporate Tax, High Earners Worry
Employee's Layoff Video on TikTok Sparks Discussion on Company Termination Practices
14 mins ago
Employee's Layoff Video on TikTok Sparks Discussion on Company Termination Practices
Amazon Offers Discount on Apple's AirTags: A Pocket-Friendly Tracker for Your Assets
16 mins ago
Amazon Offers Discount on Apple's AirTags: A Pocket-Friendly Tracker for Your Assets
Ireland 2024: Business, Politics, and the Looming Sinn Féin Shadow
52 seconds ago
Ireland 2024: Business, Politics, and the Looming Sinn Féin Shadow
Irish Tech Sector Triumphs Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024
1 min ago
Irish Tech Sector Triumphs Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024
Navigating the 2024 Startup and Investment Landscape: Insights from Jenny Fielding
11 mins ago
Navigating the 2024 Startup and Investment Landscape: Insights from Jenny Fielding
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm Stumbles in Road Swing Opener against Bulls; Delaney Shines
20 seconds
Storm Stumbles in Road Swing Opener against Bulls; Delaney Shines
Aleksandra Bastaic Secures Second Consecutive State Title in Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Championships
26 seconds
Aleksandra Bastaic Secures Second Consecutive State Title in Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Championships
Romance Rumors: Jude Bellingham and Singer Rmarni Connected on Celebrity Dating App
39 seconds
Romance Rumors: Jude Bellingham and Singer Rmarni Connected on Celebrity Dating App
Thrills and Spills in English Non-League Football
51 seconds
Thrills and Spills in English Non-League Football
Ireland 2024: Business, Politics, and the Looming Sinn Féin Shadow
53 seconds
Ireland 2024: Business, Politics, and the Looming Sinn Féin Shadow
Sammy Guevara: Wrestling Star on the Brink of a Career Resurgence
1 min
Sammy Guevara: Wrestling Star on the Brink of a Career Resurgence
Washington State Triumphs Over Arizona in Tense Pac-12 Game
1 min
Washington State Triumphs Over Arizona in Tense Pac-12 Game
Tense Moment in Israeli Cabinet Meeting: Gallant vs Hanegbi
1 min
Tense Moment in Israeli Cabinet Meeting: Gallant vs Hanegbi
Tennessee State Triumphs over Lindenwood in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Tennessee State Triumphs over Lindenwood in College Basketball Showdown
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app