Push for Johor-Singapore Chamber of Commerce to Bolster Economic Ties

Ong Kian Ming, former Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister of Malaysia, has suggested the creation of a Johor-Singapore Chamber of Commerce. The proposed entity is expected to represent Singaporean companies' interests in Johor, fostering stronger economic ties between Singapore and Malaysia. This recommendation comes in anticipation of the planned memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing for a Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Strengthening Bilateral Economic Ties

The envisaged Chamber of Commerce could serve as a stepping stone towards a larger Singapore-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce, according to Ong. The proposal is part of a broader range of recommendations aimed at fortifying economic ties between the two nations. Singapore, a significant foreign investor in Malaysia, contributed to 8.3 percent of Malaysia's total investments last year.

Enhancing Connectivity

In addition to the Chamber of Commerce, Ong proposed improving the physical and digital connectivity between Johor and Singapore. This could be achieved via ferry connections and the interoperability of digital ID systems, thereby facilitating smoother bilateral movement. The Johor-Singapore SEZ, to be set up in Johor's Iskandar Malaysia region, aims to promote this movement of goods and people, positioning the area as an investment hub.

Collaborative Investment Initiatives

Ong underscored the importance of collaborative investment initiatives. He suggested a joint pitch to attract powerhouse companies like Tesla and TSMC to invest in the region. Even if these proposals do not make it into the SEZ MoU, Ong hopes they will be taken into account for the 2024 leaders’ retreat.

In conclusion, the establishment of a Johor-Singapore Chamber of Commerce and the subsequent strengthening of bilateral economic ties could propel both nations towards a prosperous future. The enhanced connectivity and collaborative investment initiatives could make the region an attractive prospect for global investors, marking a new chapter in Singapore-Malaysia relations.