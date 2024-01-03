Pure Glow Embarks on National Expansion Through Franchising

Pure Glow, the pioneer in organic airbrush tanning, is charting a course for national expansion. The brand, respected for its commitment to safe and healthy alternatives to conventional spray tans, has declared a vigorous start to 2024. This comes on the heels of considerable foundational investments made in 2023, including seed funding, the launch of new brand standards and a website, and the recruitment of a cadre of franchise executives.

Franchise Expansion

The company has set the ambitious target of opening 4-5 locations by the end of 2024 in key cities across the nation. This marks Pure Glow’s first full year of focused franchise development. The expansion announcement was synchronized with the unveiling of their first non-corporate owned franchise location. This location will be helmed by a seasoned franchisee who plans to open three Pure Glow studios in different areas.

Efficient Business Model

Pure Glow presents an efficient business model that requires no licensing for airbrush specialists. This has piqued the interest of savvy investors and seasoned executives from the beauty industry. Complementing the expansion strategy, Pure Glow has attracted a new leadership team with a proven record in beauty franchising.

Flagship and Training Center

Adding to the momentum, Pure Glow has inaugurated its third company-owned location, which will also function as a flagship and training center. Projected to open its doors in Spring 2024, this location is expected to create about 10 new job opportunities in the community.

Since its inception in 2015, Pure Glow’s dedication to delivering organic, inclusive, and realistic-looking tanning experiences has remained unwavering. As part of its expansion plans, Pure Glow is actively seeking franchisees who resonate with the brand’s core values of transparency, inclusivity, and high-quality sunless tanning. The costs to open a studio are estimated to be average, keeping the franchise opportunity accessible to a broad audience.