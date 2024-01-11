en English
Business

Puma Identified as Most Sustainable Fashion Brand in Unique Study

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Puma Identified as Most Sustainable Fashion Brand in Unique Study

In a pioneering study orchestrating sustainability ratings and online CO2 emissions, Puma has emerged as the most sustainable fashion brand. The study, led by Utility Bidder, meticulously evaluated fashion brands based on their digital carbon footprint— the CO2 produced during website visits— and their overall sustainability and transparency ratings. Puma has distinguished itself, scoring an impressive 9.63 out of 10, reflecting a high sustainability rating, robust transparency, and minimal CO2 emissions from its website.

A Race Towards Sustainability

The runner-ups, The North Face and Tommy Hilfiger, have also been recognized for their ambitious sustainability agendas. The North Face aims to incorporate 100% responsibly sourced materials by 2025, and Tommy Hilfiger aspires to run all its stores and distribution centers on renewable energy by 2030. However, these brands have not been as successful as Puma in minimizing their website’s CO2 emissions.

Online Emissions – A New Benchmark

Ranked fourth, Calvin Klein matched Puma’s low website CO2 emissions but fell behind in sustainability rating and transparency. The top ten also included Timberland, G-Star Raw, Balenciaga, Burberry, Converse, and Patagonia. Burberry has notably improved its sustainability practices since a scandal involving the burning of unsold goods shook the brand. These rankings underscore the critical role of digital sustainability in the fashion industry, urging brands to reduce their online carbon footprint alongside conventional sustainability efforts.

Puma’s Leap Towards Sustainable Fashion

Puma’s designation as the ‘Most Sustainable Fashion Brand’ is a significant milestone in the fashion industry’s sustainability journey. With a score of 58 out of 100 in the KnowTheChain Apparel and Footwear Benchmark, Puma has outperformed luxury brands like Lululemon and Adidas. The report further illuminates the pervasive issue of forced labor in the fashion industry, with an estimated 27.6 million victims worldwide. The average score of benchmarked companies stands at a meager 21 out of 100, highlighting the industry’s need for improvement.

The lack of transparency and due diligence in supply chains is another challenge that the industry faces. A mere 8% of companies provide details on forced labor risks, indicating a pressing need for increased transparency. With incoming legislation that aims to eradicate labor exploitation in fashion supply chains, brands face legal, financial, and reputational risks in the event of non-compliance. The onus is now on fashion brands and suppliers to adhere to these regulations and meet the 2025 sustainability goals, signifying a new era of sustainable fashion.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

