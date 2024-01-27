Puffcorn Revolution: New Jersey Siblings Secure Investment on Shark Tank

What's lighter than popcorn and on the verge of revolutionizing the snack market? It's the innovative Like Air Puffcorn, the brainchild of New Jersey siblings Allison Lin and Steve Atieh. This new snack promises a crunch without the husk and hard bits infamous in popcorn, all while serving up a flavorful treat with variants such as American Cheddar, butter and salt, cinnamon bun, and pancake.

Birth of a Snack Revolution

The Puffcorn is a popcorn variation engineered to defy the risks of choking hazards and tooth damage. Crafted from cornmeal and sunflower oil, it's a healthier alternative to popcorn, aligning with various dietary requirements—it's nut-free, kosher, and gluten-free. This innovative product has not only won over consumers but also managed to pique the interest of investors on the popular TV show, "Shark Tank."

The Shark Tank Experience

Allison Lin, Steve Atieh, along with their CFO brother Kevin Atieh, stepped into the Shark Tank, seeking a $300,000 investment for a 3.5% stake in their burgeoning company. The initial reaction was a wave of rejection, as investors were skeptical about the successful siblings seeking free publicity rather than an investment. But every tale of success is marked by turning points.

A Deal to Fuel Expansion

After negotiation, two sharks bit the bait—Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban. They agreed to invest $300,000 for a 10% stake in the business, effectively tripling the initially offered stake. This infusion of funds is expected to bolster the expansion of Like Air Puffcorn, making it more widely available in stores and pushing the snack revolution one step further.

So, as you reach for your next bag of popcorn, remember that there's a lighter, healthier alternative on the horizon, and it's coming to a store near you soon.