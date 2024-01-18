Pubstack and Digitale Medier 1881 Extend Partnership, Boosting Programmatic Revenues by 30%

Pubstack, a front-runner in programmatic advertising solutions, has successfully extended its partnership with Digitale Medier 1881, a division of the 1881 Group. A significant outcome of this collaboration has been a notable 30% increase in programmatic revenues for Digitale Medier 1881, positioning them competitively within the digital advertising landscape.

Unfolding a Fruitful Partnership

Stein Thomas from Digitale Medier 1881 extolled the virtues of Pubstack’s exceptional customer support, expert guidance, and the autonomy their services have provided. One of the key aspects Thomas emphasized was the ease in ad refresh settings management. Pubstack’s trailblazing no-code platform has armed Digitale Medier 1881 with an array of tools for refining operations and optimizing performance. These include granular data access, real-time monitoring, and performance optimization. The result? An unprecedented Q4 in 2023 for mobile gaming advertisers.

Pushing Boundaries with Advanced Technology

Pubstack’s cutting-edge technology provides a comprehensive and efficient solution for programmatic advertising operations. The fusion of intricate data, real-time monitoring, and performance optimization has granted Digitale Medier 1881 a substantial edge in the bustling digital advertising sphere. Microsoft’s successful acquisition of Activision Blizzard signifies the undeniable growth and potential of in-game advertising. Coupled with advancements in artificial intelligence, marketers now understand what makes mobile gamers tune in, paving the way for more engaging in-game advertisements.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Programmatic Advertising

Loic Sfiligoi, co-founder and CEO of Pubstack, expressed pride in the trust Digitale Medier 1881 has placed in their company. He anticipates a continued partnership, assisting Digitale Medier 1881 in achieving their revenue goals with their advanced ad management platform. Meanwhile, Pixalate’s Ad Supply Chain Trends Report reveals that 94% of US households are now reachable by open programmatic CTV ads, indicating a seismic shift in the capabilities of high-reach, big-screen TV advertising. As we look forward, programmatic advertising promises to shape the future of the advertising world, leveraging AI and real-time analytics to reach broader demographics.