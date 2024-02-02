Publicis Settles Opioid Crisis Allegations with $350 Million Payment

Advertising giant, Publicis, has struck a $350 million settlement to resolve allegations of its involvement in the opioid crisis that has gripped the United States. Amid claims that it played a considerable role in the development of deceptive marketing strategies for Purdue Pharma, the company now seeks to close this chapter without accepting blame.

A First of its Kind Settlement

Publicis Health, a division of the French media conglomerate, Publicis Groupe SA, faces a settlement unprecedented in targeting a marketing firm for its part in the opioid crisis. The company collaborated with Purdue Pharma to create marketing campaigns and materials promoting opioids, resulting in a settlement announced by the New York attorney general that necessitates the termination of Publicis' illegal activities and a commitment to assist communities in their recovery.

Terms of the Settlement

The settlement mandates Publicis to pay the amount within 60 days, to refrain from future opioid-related contracts, and to release internal documents for public transparency. Publicis Health will distribute $343 million among all 50 states, Washington D.C., and five U.S. territories. New York alone will benefit from a considerable portion of nearly $19.2 million from the total agreement. California, Florida, and Texas receive the highest settlement amounts. The states have recognized Publicis' 'good faith' and 'responsible corporate citizenship' in reaching the settlement.

The Role of Publicis in the Opioid Crisis

Publicis worked with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma from 2010 to 2019, aiding campaigns for OxyContin and other prescription opioids. The company equipped physicians with digital recorders to analyze conversations about opioid use. Publicis' role in the creation of advertisements and materials promoting OxyContin as safe and non-abusable, despite evidence to the contrary, has been brought to light.

The settlement comes as part of a surge of litigation against drugmakers and distributors over the opioid crisis, with settlements amounting to $50 billion. Publicis' settlement is a significant step toward holding those responsible for the opioid crisis accountable and helping communities recover from its devastating effects.